BARABOO — Senior forward Nate Gapinski scored 21 points for Watertown’s boys basketball team in a 55-43 win over Baraboo on Thursday.
Gapinski scored 13 of his points in the first half to help the Goslings (3-3) take a 30-28 lead into the break. The Thunderbirds (1-5) stayed close behind 13 of Luke Bittengl’s team-high 18 points.
In the second half, Gapinski scored eight more points including a dunk and senior guard Trenton Shelton scored seven of his nine points including a 3-pointer and a breakaway dunk off a steal.
Bittengl finished the game with four 3s, but just one came after halftime.
“We did a much better job against him,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said. “We had our hand up. He’s got range and he was out there. We just did a much better job not letting him get it as often and when he did, we got out there and made him put it on the floor. That sure helped and we rebounded. In the first half, Baraboo got way too many second looks. We boxed out away from the basket and we got out on Bittengl.”
Senior forward Anthony Bohmann and sophomore guard Reece Kamrath added eight points for Watertown.
“It’s nice when you can get everybody into the game,” O’Leary said. “Not for long, but we were able to get everybody in at the end. That’s always a nice reward for those kids, because they work so hard in practice.”
