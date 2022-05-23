Co-op sports programs have been around for decades in Wisconsin and serve as a great way to turn thin rosters into competitive programs.
Hustisford has co-op teams with Dodgeland in baseball and softball, and with Horicon in football. Neighboring Cambridge has formed co-ops with Jefferson, Fort Atkinson and Deerfield for numerous programs.
But those schools are almost always just a few miles apart. Johnson Creek’s recent venture into a cooperative program pairs the Bluejays with St. Joan Antida, a girls only school in Milwaukee, for girls soccer. That’s a distance of 49 miles.
The idea was the brainchild of Johnson Creek High School English teacher John Burke, a 14-time state championship soccer coach at Catholic Memorial, and St. Joan Antida Athletic Director Jeff Mroschinski.
“John has been teaching high school English for us the last couple of years,” Johnson Creek Athletic Director Chad Hayes said.
“He’s got daughters in the high school, big soccer players who are trying to get a co-op with some other schools. Lake Mills and Lakeside didn’t want to because that would bump them up in divisions, which makes sense. So he has a previous relationship with the AD at St. Joan Antida, and they just started talking.
“St. Joan is an all girls school. They didn’t have a program and wanted to start it. Lots of interest. Those two guys working together back and forth, it’s been baby steps as we go here, trying to get it to happen and now we’ve played 10 games.”
The Johnson Creek/St. Joan co-op team holds a 7-3 record, having played scrimmage games against JV programs from Arrowhead, Greenfield, Lake Mills and Ronald Reagan.
“We rented out Uihlein Park a couple times for home games,” Hayes said. “We have also played games here. John is very well connected with soccer. We got a good deal on these goals. We’re going to have to do some things for us to be tournament ready for varsity level, but we’re working on that for next year. We’re going to continue it one more year at the JV level and see where it goes from there. Hopefully, we get to the point where both schools have enough kids to have their own program, but that’s where it is. Neither of us had enough to run a solid program on our own.”
Eight Johnson Creek players are on the roster, and other students are helping out as well.
“We have eight kids out, plus some boys that aren’t doing anything that are helping with managing and practices,” Hayes said. “It’s been pretty cool.”
The team wraps up its inaugural season with a Parents Night game versus Greenfield on Tuesday at Glover Field at 6:30 p.m.
