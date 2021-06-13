NEOSHO — Second baseman Brett Jacobson had himself a day, going 3-for-4 with a double and a home run and driving in eight runs for the Neosho Rockets in a 19-7 Rock River League victory over the Helenville Rebels on Sunday at Village Park.
Catcher Brandon Egnarski went 4-for-4 with a double and a home run for the Rockets, who finished the game with 15 hits.
Dallas Bemis returned to the mound and earned the decision, allowing four earned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and one walk over 5 1/3 innings. Trey Roth finished up in relief, allowing three earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and three walks over the final 1 2/3 innings.
Justin Draeger had three hits including a triple for Helenville. Casey Palm added two hits and two RBIs for the Rebels.
NEOSHO 19, HELENVILLE 7
Helenville 001 031 2 — 7 11 0
Neosho 341 056 X — 19 15 0
WP: Bemis
LP: Comfort
Helenville (ab-r-h-rbi) — Draeger 4-1-3-1, Comfort 3-1-1-1, Palm 4-1-2-2, Fry 3-0-0-0, Clark 2-0-0-0, Kloster 2-0-1-1, Schoonover 4-0-1-0, Seeber 2-0-0-0, Kostroski 0-1-0-0, Flatt 4-1-1-0, Kurtz 2-2-2-1 Totals 30-7-11-6
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Egnarski 4-3-4-1, Sprtel 2-0-1-1, Gellar 4-4-1-1, Proehl 6-2-2-1, Jacobson 4-4-3-8, Brewer 3-3-2-0, Savana 2-1-1-0, Gackstatter 4-1-1-4, Karpelenia 5-0-0-0, Sutter 3-1-0-1, Roth 0-0-0-0 Totals 37-19-15-17
2B — H (Kloster), N (Egnarski, Proehl, Jacobson, Savana)
3B — H (Draeger), N (Brewer)
HR — N (Egnarski, Jacobson)
Pitching — HO: Comfort (H) 8 in 3, Schoonover (H) 7 in 3, Bemis (N) 7 in 5.1, Roth (N) 4 in 1.2. R: Comfort (H) 8, Schoonover (H) 11, Bemis (N) 4, Roth (N) 3. SO: Comfort (H) 1, Schoonover (H) 4, Bemis (N) 8, Roth (N) 2. BB: Comfort (H) 6, Schoonover (H) 5, Bemis (N) 1, Roth (N) 3
