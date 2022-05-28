WATERLOO — Cal Hush tossed a two-hit shutout and battery mate Jon Sampo backed him with three hits and three RBIs out of the leadoff spot as fourth-seeded Waterloo thumped fifth-seeded Pardeeville 8-0 in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Friday at Firemen’s Park.
Hush struck out seven and walked none in the victory.
Sampo and Cooper Setz began a two-run rally in the third to break a scoreless with back-to-back singles. Antonio Unzueta drove in Sampo with a groundout and Owen Haseleu drove in Setz with a line drive single to center.
In the fourth, Sampo hit an RBI single and scored on Haseleu’s second RBI single of the game to make it 4-0. Sampo hit a two-run double in the fifth and scored on a groundout by Setz. Bryce Aubart scored the other run on a passed ball.
“Another very solid effort for our team tonight,” Waterloo baseball coach Dennis Klubertanz said. "We were able to continue the things that have helped our six-game winning streak — excellent pitching, great defense and some timely hitting.
"Cal was great on the mound tonight. He was very efficient, throwing only 74 pitches in seven innings for the shutout. He let his defense play behind him. Our defense was really sharp again. Bryce Aubart made some nice plays at third. Keegan Lauersdorf has really grown into a solid first basemen for us and made some really nice plays as well. Our middle infield of Antonio Unzueta and Cooper Setz were also very good tonight.
"At the plate, Jon Sampo has really taken over our leadoff spot and led the way with three hits and three RBIs. Antonio Unzueta had two hits, as did Owen Haseleu to help pace the offense also.
“We are looking forward to the challenge of playing (top-seeded) Markesan in a regional semifinal on Tuesday."
WATERLOO 8, PARDEEVILLE 0
Pardeeville 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Waterloo 002 240 X — 8 11 1
WP: Hush
LP: Guenther
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P (Guenther 4-10-4-4-5-1, Lancelle 2-1-4-3-2-3), W (Hush 7-2-0-0-7-0)
Leading hitters — W (Sampo 3x4, 2B, Unzueta 2x4, Haseleu 2x4)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.