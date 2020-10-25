CAMBRIDGE — Dane County does not permit mass gatherings in its public parks these days due to the pandemic, so Deerfield/Cambridge junior Zach Huffman’s family stepped up and offered to host a sectional cross country meet at its family farm on Saturday.
Runners and spectators alike were treated to the rare opportunity to tour the extensive wooded trails along the property during the event. Area runners offered positive reviews.
“It was interesting,” Lake Mills freshman Jenna Hosey said. “It was a good course. The hills weren’t too bad. It was actually pretty fun.”
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Abigail Minning was even more enthusiastic about it.
“I loved the course,” Minning said. “There were a few rolling hills, which were good, and just being in the woods was really nice.”
Area runners certainly made themselves at home.
Deerfield/Cambridge’s boys team won on Huffman’s home turf with a winning score of 41 points. Lake Mills won the girls team title with 31 points. Four more area runners earned individual berths to the WIAA Division 2 state cross country championship meet next Saturday in Colby.
Lake Mills outpaced runner-up Catholic Memorial by six points to win the girls sectional championship.
Freshman Ava Vesperman led the L-Cats, placing third in 20:30. Seniors Brooke Fair (fifth, 20:56) and Lauren Winslow (eighth, 21:49) also cracked the top ten, while freshman Olivia Klubertanz (14th, 22:19), Hosey (16th, 22:34) and senior Jade Pitta (19th, 22:41) finished in the top 20 to send the L-Cats on to state for a fourth consecutive season.
Fair, Winslow and Pitta have been a part of all four state qualifying teams.
“Four years (of making it state), that says we work well together,” Winslow said. “We have fun and when we need to get down to it, we get down to it.”
As has been the custom during the season, Fair blazed out of the starting line and pushed the pace for her teammates. Vesperman once again followed her lead, then made her move to the front during the latter portion of the race.
“I pull the first mile, she pulls the last mile,” Fair said.
“It went by really quick,” Vesperman said of the new course. “The hills were pretty rough, but it was pretty good. It was fun. We all worked hard.”
The three freshmen handled the pressure of their first sectional meet extremely well. Hosey admitted to having some nerves during this experience, but she held her team position and that made a huge difference for Pitta, who kept her teammate in sight, then pounded out a furious kick to the finish.
“I just thought about all the past races we’ve had for sectionals, and all the memories that we had of running at all those other courses,” Pitta said. “It kind of helped me through this whole race. The whole last mile, Jenna was pulling me along. That really helps.”
Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen brought four individuals to this sectional, and three of them qualified for state.
Minning earned her second straight trip to state, finishing in seventh place in a personal best time of 21:40 to advance as the second best individual qualifier.
“(My strategy) was to stay with certain people and just keep passing one person at a time and be in the top ten,” Minning said. “This was by far my best race, pacing myself and being very competitive.”
Lakeside freshman Paige Krahn grabbed the fourth individual berth, placing 11th in the girls race in 22:02.
“(My strategy) was just throw it out there and see what happens,” Krahn said. “I kind of had a sense (that I was in good position). The course was a little hilly. I prefer flat, but I was only three seconds over my PR.”
Krahn paced herself by running with Luther Prep senior Katelyn Mensching, who ended her season with a 15th place finish in 22:23. Freshman Ellie Backus also ran for the Phoenix. She placed 17th in 22:37.
“I’ve run with Katelyn a lot this season,” Krahn said.
Ausen enjoyed the layout of the new course, and felt his qualifiers attacked it the right way — by getting up near the front early.
“Abigail got out a little hotter than she usually does, out in about 6:35 (for the first mile,” Ausen said. “That’s pretty quick for her, but in that position, she had gapped a lot of the girls that I think were going to give her some pretty good competition. Honestly, at that point, I think they didn’t even look at her as really being a factor. She just kept that cushion and rode that the whole way in.
“Paige just stayed within striking distance. I told her with a quarter mile to go, ‘You’ve got to get one.’ She had 20 yards on her at that point but Paige has got one of the best finishing kicks I have ever seen that we have had, and she just crushed it. All Glory to God on that one.”
Another freshman from Lakeside, Cameron Weiland, punched his ticket the same way. He bolted into a top ten position early in the race and held on to earn the third qualifier berth with an eighth place finish in a personal best 17:40.
Weiland feared the worst when a Catholic Central runner outkicked him to the finish line, but coaches quickly assured him that he had probably done enough to advance. He paced nervously waiting for the results to come in, then barked in jubilation when Ausen told him he’d made it.
“I kind of get like that (pacing and nervous),” Weiland said. “I was just so happy to make it. Just being a freshman, I am hoping to get better every year. I just really wanted to do it. My grandma was supposed to come today, but she didn’t end up coming because of COVID. She didn’t want to get sick, because so many people are here, and I just wanted to do it for her.”
All spectators wore masks at all times. Rest assured Ausen was smiling ear to ear underneath his.
“Cameron’s aggressive style really pays off in a race like this,” Ausen said. “Being able to have eyes on everybody, by being able to get out hard, he was able to just keep that position. I think a couple of the guys who were in contention kind of gave up on chasing him after a while.
“It really showed in the girls race too, especially on those trails. With all those twists and turns, you just sort of lose sight of other runners and just don’t even mark them any more. That’s the way Cameron’s been running all year, He just runs like a prize fighter. He kills himself all the way to the end.”
Lakeside freshman Mark Garcia also competed and finished 22nd in 18:48.
“Mark, it’s too bad that he had a rare off day,” Ausen said. “He has executed so well all season. He just kind of sits back a little bit, bides his time and explodes at the end. So, a rare off day for him, but he’ll be back. That’s only the second time Cam has beaten him this year. A little bittersweet, but at the same time, very proud to have three kids from Lakeside punch their tickets to state.”
Luther Prep freshman Elliott Heiderich also competed in the boys race. He placed 19th in 18:29.
“While it is a small disappointment that the cross country season has come to an end, I am excited to think about what potential we have for next year,” Luther Prep cross country coach Joseph Gumm said.
“We had a good number of freshmen on the team that excelled for us this year, like Elliott and Ellie. To consider where they might be able to go as a team is exciting to think about.
“I congratulate Kate Mensching on her last high school race. She brought senior leadership to the team, setting the tone and bringing positivity and encouragement, and I thank her for that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.