WAUPUN — Senior guard Jolie Schouten led all scorers with 27 points as Central Wisconsin Christian defeated Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team 67-35 in the season opener on Tuesday.
Schouten made a dozen field goals including one 3-pointer for the Crusaders. Junior guard/forward Lexi Swanson led Johnson Creek with 17 points, including three 3-pointers.
Johnson Creek plays at Waterloo on Thursday, Dec. 3.
CWC 67, JOHNSON CREEK 35
Johnson Creek 21 14 — 35
Central Wis. Christian 40 27 — 67
Johnson Creek (fg-ft-tp) — Whitehouse 1 1-2 3, Swanson 4 6-8 17, Sadowski 1 2-2 4, Rue 1 2-7 4, Walk 1 2-2 4 Totals 8 13-21 35
Central Wisconsin Christian (fg-ft-tp) — Schouten 12 2-2 27, Bartlett 2 1-2 5, Buwalda 6 1-2 13, Ritzema 5 0-5 10, VandenWerff 2 0-0 4, Smies 1 0-0 2, Greenfield 1 0-0 2, Hoffman 1 2-3 3 Totals 30 6-14 67
Three-point goals — JC (Swanson 3, Sadowski 1), CWC (Schouten 1)
Total fouls — JC 10, CWC 16
