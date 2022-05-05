Watertown’s Katelyn Ivie (middle) and AbbyGail Ready (left) compete in the girls 200 meter dash at the Badger Northeast quadrangular at Landsverk Stadium on Wednesday. Ivie placed second in the 200 and two other events to help the Goslings finish second behind DeForest in the team standings.
Watertown’s track and field teams each finished second behind DeForest in a Badger Conference Northeast Division quadrangular on Wednesday at Landsverk Stadium.
The Goslings scored 96.5 in boys competition.
Senior Caden Maas went over 50 feet in the shot put for the third time this season, this time winning with a personal best toss of 50 feet, 10 inches. Jaret Boehm took third in the shot put (41-6). The two traded places in the discus, with Boehm winning (139-11) and Maas taking third (123-10). Oliver Meyers won the high jump (5-8) while Eric Chairez was third (5-6).
Brandon Glaznap won the 100 meter dash in 11.33 seconds. Aden Clark won the 800 in 2:08.36. Ben Gifford won the 110 high hurdles in 16.28. Drew Kaufmann won the 3,200 in 11:39.63 and teammate Julian Byrne was second in 11:39.92.
Nicholas Grover took second in the 200 (23.46). In the 1,600, Clarence Zabel placed second in 4:56.66 while Jacob Johnson was third in 5:12.07. Long jumpers James Babbs and Rhodes took second and third, respectively, with jumps of 19-4 and 17-11.
The 800 relay team of Adam Eckert, Jacob Narkis, Caden Rothschadl and Zachery Scher won in 1:35.41. The 1,600 relay team of Grover, Glanap, Reece Kamrath and Scher took second in 4:03.59. The 400 relay team of Christian Rhodes, Eckert, Alex Lueck and Narkis placed third in 46.65. Slade Bohlman was third in the 110 high hurdles (19.28).
Watertown’s girls scored 65.5 points.
Riley Quinn won the shot put (41-5) and placed third in the discus (102-10). Megan Doherty was second in the shot put (36-9).
Katelyn Ivie placed second in the 100 in 13.65, second in the 200 in 28.06 and second in the long jump (15-2 1/4).
The 400 relay team of Miah Nelson, Madeline Kilps, Makenzie Chartier and Kendra Glaznap placed second in 55.76. The 800 relay team of Ella Faltersack, Olesya Kazina, AbbyGail Ready and Glaznap also placed second in 1:56.21.
Alaena Tobin took third in the 1,600 in 5:57.88. Addison Maas was second in the triple jump (32-9 1/4) and third in the 100 in 13.96. Madeline Knollenberg was third in the 800 in 2:53.36. Mikaylah Fessler was third in the 300 hurdles (54.64) and third in the pole vault (8-6).
Team scores — girls: DeForest 121, Watertown 65.5, Waunakee 59.5, Beaver Dam 26
Team scores — boys; Deforest 118, Watertown 96.5, Waunakee 43.5, Beaver Dam 12
