WAUPUN — Luther Prep’s boys soccer team got its 2021 campaign off on the right foot with a 2-0 season-opening nonconference road victory against Waupun on Tuesday night.
“While we definitely have some things to clean up, we played well with it being such a young season,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said.
“We threw off the first-game-jitters and really played well by keeping possession for much of the game.”
Max Lake broke a scoreless tie in the 58th minute, scoring the go-ahead goal on an assist by Owen Heiman. Brendon Spurgin gave the Phoenix an insurance goal in the 67th minute assisted by Mason Busse.
“On a breezy evening, both teams got off to turnover-prone starts as they shook off the rust of a young season,” Pagel said. “While neither team really had any solid chances on goal in the first half, Luther Prep at least controlled the majority of possession.
“In the second half, though, the possessions turned into much better chances on frame.
“The opportunities continued and finally Max Lake sent a far-bar shot off the post and in after a beautiful cross from Owen Heiman.
“Just under ten minutes later, Mason Busse won possession and sent in a volley from distance to find Brendon Spurgin for another goal. Waupun played tough throughout the eighty minutes and provided many scary moments for the visitors, but the Phoenix defense and goalie Aleksei Soloviyov notched a shutout victory in the season opening game.”
Luther Prep had a 14-6 edge in shots on goal.
The Phoenix next play at Central Wisconsin Christian on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
LUTHER PREP 2,
WAUPUN 0
Waupun 0 0 — 0
Luther Prep 0 2 — 2
Second half: Lake (Heiman), 57:27; Spurgin (Busse), 66:44.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.