Watertown’s boys tennis team improved to 4-2 in the Badger South with a 7-0 victory over Monroe on Wednesday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts.
“All around, a great team win,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “We took care of business on the court and handled the wind well. We want to be playing our best tennis in the next few weeks, so hopefully this gives us some confidence going forward.”
The Goslings won six flights in convincing straight sets. In the only competitive match of the day, the No. 1 doubles team of Patrick Lampe and Dominic Voigt rallied for a 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-2) victory.
“I’m really proud of how Patrick and Dom battled today against a solid team,” Dobbins said. “They came out slow and made a lot of errors in the first set. But they made some great adjustments and bounced back. Their serves and returns got much more consistent, and they made a point of getting more aggressive. They have played against some really good teams recently and it’s been tough, but they have kept working and improving. It was fun to watch them play well in a really competitive match.”
WATERTOWN 7, MONROE 0
Singles
1 — Dylan Geske (W) def. Ryan Mathiason (M) 6-1, 6-1
2 — Owen Harris (W) def. Ethan Towne (M) 6-1, 6-0
3 — Trevor Bird (W) def. Miguel Aragon (M) 6-1, 6-0
4 — Jackson Barta (W) def. Chris Giasson (M) 6-1, 6-1
Doubles
1 — Patrick Lampe/Dominic Voigt (W) def. Frehner/Noitt (M) 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(2)
2 — Alex Byrne/Aiden McCarthy (W) def. Ferguson/Eckerman (M) 6-1, 6-0
3 — Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Seagreaves/Saunders (M) 6-0, 6-0
