WISCONSIN DELLS — Lake Mills senior Charlie Bender scored 17 points for the Red Team in a 127-121 win over the White team in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Division 3 All-Star game on Thursday at the Just-A-Game Fieldhouse.
Bender hit six field goals including a 3-pointer and went 4-for-4 at the foul line. He will continue his playing career at UW-Platteville.
DIVISION 3
RED 127, WHITE 121
Red 32 32 40 23 — 127
White 37 26 33 25 — 121
RED (fg ft-fta pts) — Jenny 2 2-2 8, Kohlmann 6 0-0 16, Nixon 6 2-2 14, Anderson 8 0-1 19, Lessman 0 2-4 2, Medina-Ortiz 6 2-2 15, LaLiberty 3 4-4 10, Bender 6 4-4 17, Witt 9 0-0 20, Keller 2 1-2 5. Totals 48 17-21 127.
WHITE — Siler 1 0-0 3, McGee 10 3-5 22, Zuleger 4 0-0 10, Barker 5 0-2 13,
Pettit 0 2-2 2, Haese 1 3-3 6, Nickolai 2 0-0 4, Ingles 1 0-0 3, Timm 9 1-1 22, Wisse 6 0-2 12, Burke 10 2-3 24. Totals 49 10-17 121.
Three-point goals: R 13 (Kohlmann 4, Anderson 3, Jenny 2, Witt 2, Bender 1, Medina-Ortiz 1);
W 12 (Barker 3, Zuleger 2, Timm 2, Burke 2, Siler 1, Haese 1, Ingles
1). Total fouls: R 13; W 18.
Division 5
Hustisford senior Dylan Kuehl scored 30 points to lead the White team to a 133-95 win over the Red team in the Division 5 All-Star Game held on Thursday.
Kuehl made 13 field goals and shot 3-of-6 at te free throw line. He is headed to Northern Michigan, where he will play alongside his older brother, Justin.
DIVISION 5
WHITE 133, RED 95
Red 36 20 24 21 — 95
White 26 32 32 43 — 133
RED (fg ft-fta pts) — Rud 3 0-0 9, Zimmerman 4 2-3 14, Reader 3 0-0 7, Tranel 1 2-3 4, Steien 3 0-0 6, Hill 2 0-0 4, Harder 0 2-2 2, Langrehr 1 0-0 2, Ralph 7 2-2 17, Higley 2 0-0 4, Gustafson 4 2-2 11, Waldera 6 2-2 15. Totals 46 12-14 95.
WHITE — Cummins 3 0-0 8, Schmitz 1 0-0 3, Haffele 9 1-1 23, Siegenthaler 9 0-1 21, Smit 3 0-0 7, Rowe 6 0-0 12, Brockman 3 0-0 8, Arthur 2 0-0 4, Kuehl 13 3-6 30, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Eggleston 2 0-0 4. Totals 52 5-8 133.
Three-point goals: R
11 (Zimmerman 4, Rud 3, Reader 1, Ralph 1, Gustafson 1, Waldera 1); W
15 (Haffele 4, Siegenthaler 3, Cummins 2, Brockman 2, Schmitz 1, Kuehl
