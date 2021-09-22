LAKE MILLS — Johannes Bourman’s goal off an assist from Ben Frick at the 38-minute mark lifted Luther Prep to a 1-0 Capitol Conference victory over Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday.
These teams always play each other tough, and this game was no different. Both teams played an entertaining 80 minutes with multiple chances on goal and multiple big defensive stops.
Lakeside Lutheran controlled the first 15 minutes of play and had many solid shots from distance, but all were wide or stopped by the Luther Prep keeper. After the first quarter of an hour, the momentum equalized and Luther Prep had a few opportunities on goal but the Lakeside defense proved up to the challenge.
After many unsuccessful sends through the Warrior defense, Frick made a great defensive stop and decided to make a 50-yard sprint with the so
ccer ball up the left side to set up a wide-open Bourman, who knocked in the game winner. While Bourman made a solid shot, Frick was the one who did most of the work. The final 40 minutes were anxious filled as both teams almost capitalized many different times, but both teams’ defenses made fantastic saves. One such save cam on a Lakeside shot to an open goal only to be deflected by a sliding tackle from Senior Captain Jeremiah Bain - a last moment save. The final score saw Luther Prep win 1-0.
“All of our guys played a fantastic game tonight," Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. "They earned this victory against a very strong Lakeside Lutheran team. Our hats go off to the Warriors as they gave great fight for all 80 minutes.”
Phoenix keeper Aleksei Soloviyov made nine saves to record the shutout for Luther Prep (5-4, 2-1 in conference). Calvin Geerdts stopped four shots for Lakeside Lutheran (0-1 in conference) which celebrated Parents’ Night and Senior Night.
"Despite passing well and having good looks from the outside, we conceded a late goal in the first half,” Lakeside Lutheran boys soccer coach Eric Dorn said. "We picked up play in the second half and had a lot of control on Prep's half. However, the ball would not bounce our way as Kyle Main's scoring streak this season ends at nine games."
Luther Prep will play at home against Lodi, a conference game, on Thursday at 4:30 PM. Lakeside travels to face Wisconsin Dells on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.
LUTHER PREP 1, LAKESIDE 0
Luther Prep 1 0 — 1
Lakeside 0 0 — 0
LP — Bourman (Frick) 38:00
Shots — LP 5, LL 9
Saves — LP (Soloviyov 9), LL (Geerdts 4)
LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 2, LUTHER PREP 1
Luther Prep lost to Lake Country Lutheran 2-1 on Monday at LPS.
From the opening whistle, Lake Country Lutheran took control of the game by creating many goal chances. But, the Phoenix defense stopped them everytime which gave the home team enough time to right the ship. The next 20 minutes saw very even play by both teams with each team creating goal chances. It finally bounced Luther Prep’s way as Mason Busse scored on a ball that bounced around the 6 yard line for the opening goal. After the half-time whistle, Lake Country Lutheran came out rejuvenated and scored two second half goals to take the lead. Both goals were cleverly done: the first by Alex Johnson, who dribbled around a couple of defenders, and the latter where two Lightning attackers did all of the work as one dribbled baseline to find a pretty pass to the PK.
“Lake Country Lutheran is a good team who played a fine game, but we had enough chances to score more than one goal,” Luther Prep boys soccer coach Marty Pagel said. "We are doing a great job of creating chances. Now, we need to put our chances away.”
LAKE COUNTRY 2, LUTHER PREP 1
Lake Country 0 2 — 2
Luther Prep 1 0 — 1
LP — Busse 19:00
LC — Johnson (Scortino) 49:00
LC — 6 (3) 74:55
Shots — LP 4, LL 6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.