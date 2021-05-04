DEERFIELD — Bow Hartwig hit his first home run of the season and pitched well, but it was not enough to earn a Trailways South victory Tuesday as the Johnson Creek baseball team fell 3-1 at Deerfield.

Hartwig hit a solo shot in the fourth inning, the same inning Deerfield collected all three of its runs.

Hartwig pitched five innings on the mound, allowing no earned runs and striking out nine batters.

DEERFIELD 3, JOHNSON CREEK 1

Johnson Creek 000 100 0 — 1 2 2

Deerfield 000 300 X — 3 8 0

Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Hartwig 5-8-0-1-9; D: Mathwig 7-2-1-1-7.

Leading hitters — JC: Hartwig HR, Walling 2B; D: Mathwig 2x4 (2B), Lees 2x3 (2B), McDonagh 2x4.

Recommended for you

Load comments