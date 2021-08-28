Luther Prep’s football team rode its defense to a 7-6 victory over Kettle Moraine Lutheran in a nonconference game at LPS on Friday.
“Our defense really stepped up tonight,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “We had a great game plan and the guys carried it out.
“Kettle is a running, ball-control offense. Our defensive effort was outstanding. Guys did their job. Give those defensive players and coaches like defensive coordinator Pete Kiecker credit.”
The Phoenix (2-0) got on the board on their second possession as senior quarterback Brett Wieting broke a 60-yard run on a designed keeper right up the gut after going to the line on a silent count to set up a scoring chance. A few plays later, Wieting rolled out of the pocket looking to throw before deciding to tuck it and score on a seven-yard scamper. Senior Tom Balge’s extra point made it 7-0.
The Chargers (1-1) had an answer in the second quarter, scoring on a 60-yard passing strike. A bad snap and poor hold led to a costly missed extra point.
Luther Prep, which has won eight straight games, put together a pair of drives deep into KML territory but couldn’t push across another score in part due to a pair of fumbles and an interception by Wieting.
“Like I told the guys after the game, this was another learning and growing opportunity,” Gregorius said. “Best thing is we’re 2-0 and can learn from this game.
“I liked how we can run the ball. Some things we could do better. We could move the ball so I’m happy about that. The miscues and fumbles are things we have to clean up. We could move the ball and get things done offensively.”
The Phoenix ran it 43 times for 178 yards, holding the Chargers to 83 rushing yards on 27 totes.
“The key was to get them behind the sticks,” Gregorius said of stopping KML’s veer offense. “If it’s third down and three, it’s going to be tough. If it’s third down and eight or third and 12, they have to throw. That was the key the whole time was to hold them down on first and second down so they didn’t have third and short. We did that a lot of the time.”
Senior Josiah Moore, fresh off his four-touchdown effort in last week’s rout of Ripon, had 18 carries for 69 yards. Wieting ran it nine times for 63 yards and Balge had 42 yards on nine rushes.
Through the air, senior pass-catchers Judd Guse (25 yards) and Marcus Fitzsimmons (23 yards) gave LPS chunk gains.
Luther Prep did not force a turnover but got off the field routinely, holding the Chargers to 1-for-10 on third down and 0-for-1 on fourth down. On a hot, humid night, Gregorius credited senior defenders like outside linebacker Jeremiah Stanton, defensive back Jackson Heiman and defensive lineman Andrew Esmay for stepping up and standing tall as the defense held strong all game.
“Defensively, it’s a team effort,” Gregorius said. “The defense has to work to stop the offense.”
The Phoenix host Beloit Turner (2-0) in week three to open Capitol Conference play.
LUTHER PREP 7, KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN 6
KML 0 6 0 0 — 6
Luther Prep 7 0 0 0 — 7
Scoring plays
First quarter
LP — Wieting 7 run (Balge kick)
Second quarter
KML — 60 pass (kick failed)
Team statistics
Total yards: KML 200, LP 244. Rushing yards: KML 83, LPS 178. First downs: KML 8, LP 13. Penalties-yards: KML 3-15, LPS 4-35. Fumbles lost: KML 0, LP 2. Interceptions thrown: KML 0, LP 1.
