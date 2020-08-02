JOHNSON CREEK — Derek Rowedder had four hits and drove in three runs to lead the Watertown Cardinals to a 9-4 victory over the Johnson Creek Pioneers in a Rock River League Southern Division baseball game played Sunday at Firemen’s Park.
Scattered showers in the area forced the teams to switch venues away from Washington Park, but the Cardinals made themselves at home at Firemen’s Park, belting out 18 hits in the victory.
Watertown scored eight unanswered runs over the first four innings and never trailed to improve to 5-3 on the season.
Alex Ryan matched Rowedder in the scorebook with four hits. Lucas Roeseler added three. Nathan de Galley and Anthony Dominguez each added two.
Jake Fischer threw the first six innings and earned the decision, allowing two unearned runs on four hits with five strikeouts and five walks. Zach Fenner pitched the final three innings in relief, allowing two unearned runs on three hits with one strikeout and two walks.
Justin Swanson took the loss for Johnson Creek (4-4), allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and one walk over three innings. Bow Hartwig, Swanson and Adam Kircher each had two hits for the Pioneers.
Next Sunday, Watertown plays at Neosho while Johnson Creek plays at Ashippun.
WATERTOWN 9,
JOHNSON CREEK 4
Johnson Creek 000 020 200 — 4 7 2
Watertown 204 201 00X — 9 18 3
WP: Fischer
LP: Swanson
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hartwig 5-1-2-0, Milbrath 2-2-0-0, Swanson 4-1-2-1, Mares 4-0-0-0, Frey 5-0-0-0, Lauersdorf 2-0-1-0, Kircher 3-0-2-1, Molini 3-0-0-0, Walling 3-0-0-0, Reichert 2-0-0-0, Olszewski 2-0-0-0 Totals 35-4-7-2
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Roeseler 3-0-0-0, Foltz 0-0-0-0, L. Roeseler 5-2-3-0, Ryan 5-3-4-1, Tietz 5-0-1-1, de Galley 4-2-2-1, Fenner 3-0-0-0, Gallman 1-0-0-0, Fischer 3-1-1-0, Traub 1-0-1-0, Rowedder 5-1-4-3, Dominguez 5-0-2-1 Totals 40-9-18-7
2B — JC (Swanson, Hartwig 2), W (de Galley, Ryan)
Pitching — HO: Swanson (JC) 9 in 3, Hartwig (JC) 7 in 3, Reichert (JC) 2 in 2, Fischer (W) 4 in 6, Fenner (W) 3 in 3. R: Swanson (JC) 6, Hartwig (JC) 3, Reichert (JC) 0, Fischer (W) 2, Fenner (W) 2. SO: Swanson (JC) 0, Hartwig (JC) 1, Reichert (JC) 3, Fischer (W) 5, Fenner (W) 1. BB: Swanson (JC) 1, Hartwig (JC) 1, Reichert (JC) 1, Fischer (W) 5, Fenner (W) 2
Saturday’s game
MILTON 6,
WATERTOWN 5
Luke Malmanger’s RBI single in the top of the ninth inning drove in Drew Freitag with the winning run as the Milton Raptors beat the Watertown Cardinals 6-5 in a Rock River League Southern Division baseball game on Saturday at Washington Park.
Milton scored single runs in the first and third innings off Watertown starter Trevor Tietz, who struck out 10 in four innings of work. Watertown rallied with four runs off Milton starter Sam McCann in the third inning to take the lead.
Logan Rickart and Malachi Roeseler led off with singles and Rickart scored on Jake Fischer’s RBI groundout.
Zach Fenner looped an RBI single to left and Kyle Kopplin had an RBI single. Alex Ryan drew a one-out walk and scored the other run on one of Milton’s four errors in the game.
Milton regained the lead in the sixth. The Raptors loaded the bases against reliever Derek Rowedder and leadoff hitter Kevin Raisbeck hit a three-run triple to center.
The Cardinals tied the game in the bottom of the sixth when Payton Foltz drew a leadoff walk, stole second and third and scored on Malachi Roeseler’s RBI single to center.
Freitag began the winning rally in the ninth with a one-out single to center and advanced to second on an error. Rowedder struck out Josh Shere for the second out and got ahead of Malmanger 0-2, but Malmanger chopped the next pitch down the third base line to drive in Freitag with the go-ahead run.
Roeseler led off the bottom of the ninth by reaching on an error, but Freitag got Fischer to fly out and Ryan to hit into a game-ending 6-3 double play to end it.
MILTON 6, WATERTOWN 5
Milton 101 003 001 — 6 8 4
Watertown 004 001 000 — 5 8 2
WP: Freitag
LP: Rowedder
Milton (ab-r-h-rbi) — Raisbeck 5-1-2-3, Freitag 5-1-1-0, Shere 5-0-1-1, Malmanger 4-0-1-1, Sam McCann 4-0-0-0, Jacobson 5-1-1-0, Haueter 4-0-0-0, Steinke 2-1-1-0, Sagaitis 3-2-1-0 Totals 37-6-8-5
Watertown (ab-r-h-rbi) — M. Roeseler 5-1-3-1, Fischer 5-0-0-1, Ryan 4-1-0-0, Tietz 2-0-0-0, Dominguez 1-0-0-0, Fenner 4-1-2-1, Kopplin 4-0-2-1, Foltz 3-1-0-0, Rowedder 4-0-0-0, Rickart 3-1-1-0 Totals 35-5-8-4
2B — M (Raisbeck, Shere, Malmanger)
3B — M (Raisbeck)
Pitching — HO: Sam McCann (M) 6 in 5, Freitag (M) 2 in 4, Tietz (W) 2 in 4, Rowedder (W) 6 in 5. R: Sam McCann (M) 4, Freitag 1, Tietz (W) 2, Rowedder (W) 4. SO: Sam McCann (M) 6, Freitag (M) 3, Tietz (W) 10, Rowedder (W) 4. BB: Sam McCann (M) 3, Freitag (M) 1, Tietz (W) 2, Rowedder (W) 2
