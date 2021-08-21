JOHNSON CREEK —Sophomore quarterback Dylan Bredlow accounted for four touchdowns in Johnson Creek’s 67-16 rout of Parkview in the season opener on Friday.

Bredlow had rushing scores of 20 and 30 yards and completed a 42-yard TD pass to senior receiver Logan Sullivan. Bredlow also returned a punt 69 yards for a score.

Senior running back Isaac Hartz also had a versatile scoring effort, throwing a 60-yard touchdown pass, rushing for a 15-yard score and returning a kickoff 84 yards for his third TD of the night.

Sophomore fullback Silas Hartz also ran for a touchdown. Senior defensive back Austin Pernat had two interceptions including an 8-yard Pick Six late in the contest.

Sophomore lineman Brandon Blanke led the defense with seven tackles. Bredlow added five.

Johnson Creek travels to face Palmyra-Eagle next Friday.

JOHNSON CREEK 67, PARKVIEW 16

Parkview 0 8 0 8 — 16

Johnson Creek 21 20 13 13 — 67

JC — I. Hartz 60 pass (Herman kick)

JC — Bredlow 20 run (Herman kick)

JC — S. Hartz 1 run (Herman kick)

JC — I. Hartz 15 run (Herman kick)

P — 9 TD run (two point conversion good)

JC — I. Hartz 84 kickoff return (kick failed)

JC — Sullivan 42 pass from Bredlow (Herman kick)

JC — Bredlow 30 run (Herman kick)

JC — Bredlow 69 punt return (kick failed)

JC — Pernat 8 interception return (Herman kick)

P — 23 pass (Brown run)

First downs — P 12, JC 16. Rushing (Att.-Yds.) P 27-105, JC 21-239. Passing Yards — P 98, JC 250. Passes (Comp.-Att.-Int.) JC Bredlow 5-6-134, I. Hartz 1-60. Total yards — P 254, JC 447 Fumbles-lost — P 2-0, JC 0-0. Penalties P 3-35, JC 4-25

Individual Leaders — Rushing: JC, Bredlow 5-136, S. Hartz 4-46, I. Hartz 5-41. Passing: JC: Bredlow 6-7-250, I. Hartz 1-1-60. Receiving: JC, Joseph 2-76, I. Hartz 2-74, Pernat 2-52, Sullivan 2-48

