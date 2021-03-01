The top-seeded Maranatha Baptist University women’s basketball team won the NCCAA Division II regional tournament in Ankeny, Iowa, over the weekend for the third straight season.
The Sabercats (10-8) edged fourth-seeded Emmaus Bible College, 67-62, in overtime in the semifinals on Friday before beating second-seeded Calvary Baptist 78-64 in Saturday’s final.
Callie Morrison had a late steal in the Emmaus game to give the Sabercats a three-point edge with 12 seconds left. The Eagles hit a late 3-pointer to force the extra session.
An Emmaus player was whistled for a technical in a three-point affair during the extra session with five seconds remaining. Emily Johnson hit both for the final margin.
Callie Morrison scored 20 points, had 13 rebounds and eight assists. Katelyn Morrison finished with 17 points and Jacklyn Simpson added 14 points and six rebounds.
In the title game, Johnson led the way with 25 points, shooting 7-for-10 from 3-point range, and Callie Morrison chipped in 24 points on 7-for-18 from the field, securing 10 boards. Simpson had 18 points, seven rebounds.
This is the program’s 10th title since 2010.
Maranatha plays Grace Christian to open the NCCAA Division II national tournament in Joplin, Missouri, March 11 at 2 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Fifth-seeded Central Christian defeated the fourth-seeded Maranatha Baptist University men’s basketball team 94-90 in a NCCAA North Region quarterfinal Thursday in Ankeny, Iowa.
Central (8-15) led 43-38 at the halftime break and Trey Black scored a game-leading 29 points. Savion Thorpe added 23 points.
For the Sabercats (7-8), Stephen Wilkerson contributed 22 points on 8-for-18 shooting. Aaron Sanders added 14 points, Taylor Ball had 13 points, 13 rebounds and Zeke Steuerwald finished with 11 points.
There were seven ties and 12 lead changes. The Sabercats cut an 11-point deficit to four with 1 minute, 42 seconds left but couldn’t nudge closer.
