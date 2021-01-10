For the second straight game, the Goslings found ways to score despite being shorthanded.
They also failed to take care of the ball down the stretch again.
Watertown led Badger South rival Monroe from start to finish in the first half and hung with the Cheesemakers in a one-possession game with seven minutes remaining.
Then Monroe went on a game-breaking 10-0 run, fueled by a pair of steals and went on to beat Watertown 73-67 on Saturday afternoon at WHS.
Senior guard Carson Leuzinger led four players in double figures with 18 points for Monroe (3-0), which overcame a slow start offensively by erupting for 47 second half points.
Leuzinger finished a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line as part of Monroe’s 21-of-29 team total. The Cheesemakers also hit eight 3s, including four by 6-foot-6 junior forward JT Seagraves. Both he and 6-6 senior forward Cade Meyer finished with 17 points. Senior guard Tyler Matley added 10 and senior guard Max Golembiewski just missed double figures with eight.
Watertown (3-4) tried to counter behind a game-high 24 points from junior guard Ollie Meyers and 20 more from senior guard Patrick Lampe. The pair combined to make 11 triples, but it wasn’t enough to match Monroe’s balanced offense.
“With all the talent they have, they played more than well enough to win, and I think with the talent we have, we didn’t play well enough to win, and part of that was we couldn’t put all the talent we have out there,” Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O’Leary said.
In a 39-35 loss to Janesville Parker 10 days prior, the Goslings were forced to play without 6-6 junior forward Nathan Gapinski, who had to sit out after a close contact tested positive for COVID-19. Gapinski returned for this one, but senior guard Jackson Wehner was forced to stay home due to coronavirus protocols.
Gapinski was mostly a non-factor in this one after picking up three charging calls in the first half. He drew the first two offensive fouls in the first three minutes of regulation and rode the bench for the next nine minutes, then returned and was hit for his third charge mere seconds after re-entering the game.
He knocked down a 3 and converted along the baseline midway through the second half to account for all five of his points.
Watertown prospered in his absence in the first half behind 11 points from Meyers, six from Lampe and scoring contributions from five other Goslings. Junior guard Trenton Shelton hit a jumper, senior guard Carson Peirick scored on a baseline drive following a block on the other end by junior forward John Clifford and junior forward Evan Sellnow came up with a putback to give Watertown a 14-5 lead with 10 minutes, 27 seconds left in the first half.
Monroe struggled to make shots early, but that wasn’t bound to last. Four different Cheesemakers hit a 3, while Leuzinger scored in transition, hit four free throws and converted a backcourt steal. The steal and layup trimmed Watertown’s lead to 24-23 with 1:13 left in the half, but a free throw by Shelton and a three-point play by senior forward Kaleb Roberts allowed the Goslings to take a 28-26 lead into halftime.
The Cheesemakers took their first lead on 3 by Golembiewski for a 35-34 advantage with 14:07 left in the second half. Lampe answered with a three from the wing, but Monroe countered with three straight baskets in the lane by Meyer to put the Cheesemakers up 41-37.
Watertown regained momentum with an 11-2 run. Junior guard Anthony Bohlman hit a 3, Gapinski poured in his five points and Lampe’s four triple of the game gave the Goslings a 48-43 lead with 9:55 remaining.
Seagraves heated up from there with a personal 10-0 run on three 3s and a free throw. Lampe’s fifth and final 3 cut Monroe’s lead to 53-51, but the Cheesemakers scored the next 10 points, sparked by steals from Leuzinger and Seagraves. Matley’s drive to hoop pushed the lead to 63-51 with 2:54 to go, and the Goslings were forced to foul from there and never got closer than six after that.
“As well as they played in the second half, I still think we showed some toughness,” O’Leary said. “Like I said last week, there are no timely turnovers. They are all bad, and they happened late again. If anybody that reads this has an answer, (email me at) goslinghoops@gmail.com, because I don’t know how to get us to finish.
“But I told the kids afterwards that we’re not broken. We’re still in good shape, and we’ll play anybody. I think that’s the most talented team we’ve played. I don’t know if they played their best, but their season is pretty young. This was their third game. We just have to persevere and move on.”
Watertown hosts Reedsburg on Thursday.
MONROE 73, WATERTOWN 67
Monroe 26 47 — 73
Watertown 28 39 — 67
Monroe (fg ft-fta pts) — Leuzinger 3 12-12 18, Huschitt 1 0-0 3, Golembiewski 3 1-2 8, Meyer 6 4-6 17, Matley 4 1-3 10, Seagraves 5 3-6 17 Totals 22 21-29 73
Watertown (fg ft-fta pts) — Meyers 9 1-1 24, Shelton 2 1-2 5, Lampe 7 0-0 20, Peirick 1 0-0 2, Sellnow 1 0-3 2, Gapinski 2 0-0 5, Bohmann 1 0-0 3, Roberts 1 1-1 3, Clifford 1 1-2 3 Totals 25 4-9 67
Three-point goals — M (Huschitt 1, Golembiewski 1, Meyer 1, Matley 1, Seagraves 4), W (Meyers 5, Lampe 6, Gapinski 1, Bohmann 1)
Total fouls — M 12, W 23
Fouled out — W (Gapinski, Roberts)
