HUSTISFORD – Luther Prep senior tailback Josiah Moore had 19 carries for 179 yards and four touchdowns in a 44-7 victory over Horicon/Hustisford in a Capitol Conference football game at Hustisford High School on Friday.
The Phoenix (4-1, 2-1 Capitol) ran it 41 times, totaling 349 yards, and held the Marshfalcons to negative 11 yards on 23 attempts.
“I can’t say enough about our offensive line and Josiah Moore,” Luther Prep football coach Justin Gregorius said. “Josiah and our other ball carriers are getting downfield and creating yards after contact.”
Moore scored on a 38-yard pitch, outrunning defenders en route to paydirt, and on a 10-yard rush to make it 14-0.
“Really proud of how the kids came back and were focused this week,” Gregorius said of a group that lost in double overtime 21-20 to Lake Mills last week. “We were shuffling kids around after injuries. Had to put kids in different positions and they responded. Very proud of them.”
The Marshfalcons took advantage of a short field after forcing one of three Phoenix fumbles, cutting the deficit in half with 1 minutes, 59 seconds left in the first quarter on a five-yard rush by senior running back Preston Bertz.
“The games we have from here on out, you can’t just give the ball away like that,” Gregorius said. “That’s definitely going to be something we have to take note of.”
The rest of the night belonged to the visitors, who scored 21 points in the second quarter.
Senior Marcus Fitzsimmons, getting the start in place of senior Brett Wieting, found senior wide receiver Judd Guse for a 21-yard score with 10:53 left before the half. Moore scored on runs of five and 27 yards to make it 35-7 at the break.
Wieting, who didn’t play quarterback because an injury kept him out of early-week practices, intercepted a pass by sophomore quarterback Carter Schwartz in the flat and returned it 50 yards for a TD with 9:55 left in the third.
Senior defensive lineman Tim Manning stopped a Husticon ball carrier for a safety two minutes later, resulting in the final margin.
Fitzsimmons was 2-for-6 passing for 53 yards.
“Marcus played quarterback tonight because he had the most reps in practice,” Gregorius said. “He looked really comfortable. It’s too soon to say who will be the starter moving forward.”
Moore, who has 11 touchdowns this season, averaged 9.4 yards per attempt.
“He has that nose for the end zone,” Gregorius said. “The guys in front of him are leading the way.”
Junior Parker Winghart ran it five times for 57 yards, had a 32-yard catch, blocked a punt late in the first half and was a key cog defensively at inside linebacker, helping solidify the team’s run defense, according to Gregorius.
Phoenix junior tailback Chuy Medina ran it five times for 45 yards.
For Husticon (0-4, 0-2), Bertz had 11 carries for 41 yards, senior wide receiver Blake Peplinski caught two passes totaling 44 yards, junior running back Payton Vincent had a 38-yard grab and junior wide receiver Ethan Fraze had two receptions for 25 yards. Schwartz was 7-for-19 passing for 130 yards.
“Our guys defensively were focused on their jobs,” Gregorius said. “Husty passed it successfully on a few long passes, picking up some chunk yardage that way.”
The Phoenix travel to face Columbus next week while the Marshfalcons host Walworth Big Foot.
LUTHER PREP 44,
HORICON/HUSTISFORD 7
Luther Prep 14 21 9 0 -- 44
Husticon 7 0 0 0 -- 7
Scoring plays
LP – Moore 38 run (Pederson kick)
LP – Moore 10 run (Pederson kick)
H/H – Bertz 5 run (Spoerl kick)
LP – Guse 21 catch from Fitzsimmons (Pederson kick)
LP – Moore 5 run (Pederson kick)
LP – Moore 27 run (Pederson kick)
LP – 50 Wieting interception return (Pederson kick)
LP – Safety
Team statistics
Total offense: LP 402, H/H 119; Rushing attempts-yards: LP 41-349, H/H 23-(-11); Penalties-yards: LP 4-35, H/H 1-5; Fumbles-lost: LP 3-3, H/H 0-0; Interceptions throw: LP 0, H/H 1; First downs: LP 20, H/H 8.
