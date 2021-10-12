SHOREWOOD — Watertown’s girls and boys cross country teams each finished fourth at the Shorewood Invitational at the Lincoln Park Golf Course on Friday.
Alaena Tobin led Watertown’s girls, placing 11th in 21 minutes, 51 seconds. Mikaylah Fesser (16th, season-best 22:18), Meghan Hurtgen (47th, season-best 24:47), Julia Ostermann. (59th, 25:29) and Sofia Olson (60th, 25:29) also scored for the Goslings. Eva Wickboldt (66th, personal best 25:55) and Marissa Bischoff (70th, 26:31) turned in the team’s sixth and seventh finishes.
"All of our second year runners have made remarkable improvements over last year with most running anywhere from 2- 5 minutes faster than at this time last year,” Watertown cross country coach Kirk Wackett said.
Calvin Hurtgen led Watertown’s boys with a 12th place time of 17:48. Jacob Hurtgen was close behind, finished 13th in 17:51. Clarence Zabel (22nd, season-best 18:43.2), Drew Kaufmann (23rd, 18:43.5) and Ben Gifford (51st, 19:52) also scored for the Goslings. Andrew Dettmann (52nd, 19:54) and Jayden Stocks (seventh, 64th, 20:25) turned in the team’s sixth and seventh finishes.
All runners in the top 25 earned medals. The Hurtgen brothers were the two fastest freshmen in the race again with Kaufmann being the third fastest.
"While the team has still not had its best overall team performance, it is quite a lift that Clarence is finding himself at the right time,” Wackett said. "Drew has a very solid day to day work ethic and has raced very well. What we are needing is our 5-8 to get out more assertively and maintain a much closer gap to our 3 and 4 runners. They are capable of doing so.”
Monona Grove hosts the Badger Conference meet on Saturday at Lake Farm County Park in Madison. The girls varsity race begins at 9:30 a.m., followed by the boys varsity race at 10:10 a.m.
Team scores — girls: Shorewood 15, Arrowhead 64, Ronald Reagan 84, Watertown 120, New Berlin West 128, Lake Country Lutheran 167, St Augustine Prep Academy 219, Salam 262
Team Scores — boys: Shorewood 33, Waukesha West 62, Waukesha South 112, Watertown 115, New Berlin West 151, University School Of Milwaukee 158, Lake Country Lutheran 170, Catholic Memorial 234, Ronald Reagan 253, Kenosha St. Joseph 258, Heritage Christian 359, Brown Deer 414, St. Augustine Prep Academy 450, Milwaukee Carmen/Pulaski 476, St. Anthony's 520, Milwaukee Juneau 531
