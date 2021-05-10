Phoenix go 3-1 at Brown Deer

BROWN DEER -- Luther Prep's boys tennis team went 3-1 at this weekend's Brown Deer Invitational to open the season.

The Phoenix earned a 6-1 victory over Greendale Martin Luther, beat New Berlin West 5-1, topped Brown Deer 6-1 and lost 4-1 to Milwaukee Pius XI.

LPS No. 1 singles player Judd Guse went 2-1 while Matthew Koelpin posted a 3-0 record at the No. 2 flight. Nathan Schwartz (No. 3 singles) went 2-1, adding a victory in doubles while Johannes Bourman was 3-1 in his four singles matches.

In doubles, the team's No. 1 duo of Eli Crass/Rees Roecker finished with a mark of 3-1 while Isaiah Schlomer/Jed Mittelstadt went 2-1. Abram Steinbrenner and Jason Horn had a 3-0 record paired together. Steinbrenner added a point in singles while Horn won another doubles match while paired with Schwartz against Pius XI.

LPS opens conference play today against East Troy at 4:15 p.m.

LUTHER PREP 6,

GREENDALE MARTIN LUTHER 1

Singles: Schendel, GML, def. Guse, 6-1, 6-4; Koelpin, WLP, def. Zhou, 6-0, 6-0; Schwartz, WLP, def. Laack, 6-1, 6-4; Bourman, WLP, def. Kogutkiewicz, 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles: Crass/Roecker, WLP, def. Brandt/pal Singh, GML, 6-4, 6-2; Schlomer/Mittelstadt, WLP, def. Povlick/Witkowiak, 6-0, 6-2; Steinbrenner/Horn, WLP, def. Pelzek/Jacobs, 6-3, 6-2.

LUTHER PREP 5,

NEW BERLIN WEST 2

Singles: Guse, WLP, def. Eberle, 6-2, 6-0; Koelpin, WLP, def. Galle, 6-1, 6-0; Aspenleiter, NBW def. Schwartz, 6-4, 6-4; Bourman, WLP, def. Hall, 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles: Bertsch/Wentz, NBW, def. Mittelstadt/Schlomer, 7-5, 6-3; Crass/Roecker, WLP, def. Perreault/Shaver, 6-4, 6-1; Steinbrenner/Horn, WLP, def. Wilson/Wang, 5-7, 6-4, 10-7.

LUTHER PREP 6,

BROWN DEER 1

Singles: Guse, WLP, def. Truong, 1-6, 4-6; Koelpin, WLP, def. Peltonen, 1-6, 1-6; Schwartz, WLP, def. Salem, 5-7, 6-3, 8-10; Bourman, WLP, def Kastenmeier, 0-6, 1-6.

Doubles: Kolb/Kowitz, BD, def. Crass/Roecker, 7-5, 6-4; Mittelstadt/Schlomer, WLP, def. Skebba/Her, 4-6, 5-7; Steinbrenner/Horn, WLP, def, Vang/Bonde, 6-1, 6-0.

MILWAUKEE PIUS XI 4,

LUTHER PREP 3

Singles: Larson, MP, def. Mittelstadt, 6-0, 6-0; Libby, MP, def. Schlomer, 6-0, 6-1; Gonzales, MP, def. Bourman, 6-3, 6-1; Steinbrenner, WLP, def. Ramsey, 6-2, 6-0.

Doubles: Burzynsk/ Bunzel, MP, def. Guse/Koelpin, 2-6, 6-3, 10-5; Roecker/Crass, WLP, def. Lehman/Birk, 6-4, 6-0; Schwartz/Horn, WLP, def. Tezak/Glocka, 6-0, 6-2. At Brown Deer.

