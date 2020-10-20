ALBANY — Dodgeland senior Evan Finger won the boys race while freshman Ava Raasch won the girls race to lead her team to a second place finish at the Albany subsectional on Tuesday.
Finger crossed the finish in 17 minutes, 32 seconds to earn his fourth straight trip to sectional competition. Ava Raasch won the girls race in 19:57 for the Trojans, who scored 39 points.
Brielle Blome (fourth, 21:38), Miranda Firari (fifth, 21:58), Sayrah Benzing (eighth, 22:50) and Syvana Benzing (21st, 24:43) also scored for the Trojans.
Finger was the top finisher for Dodgeland’s incomplete boys team. Logan Pickart (ninth, 18:35), Zak Reinwald (tenth, 18:47) and James Browning (27th, 20:47) also competed for the Trojans.
Waterloo’s boys placed fifth with 112 points.
Jonathan Aguero (eighth, 19:25), Andrew Battenberg (22nd, 21:07), Kyle Fugate (23rd, 21:23), Maxwell Schneider (26th, 21:36) and Brody Tschanz (33rd, 22:04) scored for the Pirates.
Waterloo’s girls finished eighth with 192 points.
Julia Asik (27th, 26:07), Madelyn Webster (33rd, 26:41), Cordelia Webber (39th, 27:53), Alisa Sheshina (43rd, 29:47) and Jennah Smith (50th, 32:38) scored for the Pirates.
Johnson Creek’s boys fielded an incomplete team.
Tyler Skogman (38th, 21:50), Travis Christensen (59th, 25:57) and Ben Trudell (63rd, 28:53) competed for the Bluejays.
Johnson Creek’s girls finished ninth with 218 points.
Hailey Klavheim (32nd, 26:37), Ava Sixel (42nd, 28:46), Hannah Seaborn (44th, 29:58), Adriell Patterson (49th, 32:20) and Dylan Thomas (51st, 33:34) scored for the Bluejays.
BOYS
ALBANY SUBSECTIONAL
Team scores: Albany 45; Horicon 57; Orfordville Parkview 83; Rio/Fall River 111; Waterloo 112; Beaver Dam Wayland 142; Princeton/Green Lake 170; Dodgeland, Johnson Creek, Madison St. Ambrose, Markesan, Pardeeville incomplete.
Top five individuals: 1, Finger, D, 17:32; 2, Crane, OP, 17:51; 3, Zamorano, H, 17:58; 4, Schmick, M, 18:01; 5, Brant, Prd, 18:13.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 1, Finger, D, 17:32; 2, Crane, OP, 17:51; 4, Schmick, M, 18:01; 3, Brant, Prd, 18:13; 6, Highland, BDW, 18:17.
Waterloo: 8, Aguero 19:26; 22, Battenberg 21:08; 23, Fugate 21:24; 26, Schneider 21:37; 33, Tschanz 22:05. At Baertschi Farm, Albany, 5,000 meters.
GIRLS
Team scores: Albany 45; Dodgeland 39; Orfordville Parkview 74; Madison St. Ambrose 112; Rio/Fall River 130; Horicon 163; Princeton/Green Lake 188; Waterloo 192; Johnson Creek 218; Markesan incomplete..
Top five individuals: 1, Raasch, D, 19:57; 2, Ahnen, Alb, 20:58; 3, Broughton, Alb, 21:02; 4, Blome, D, 21:39; 5, Firari, D, 21:59.
Individual sectional qualifiers: 5, S. Speece, MSA, 22:22; 7, Valley, OP, 22:43; 9, Moore, PGL, 22:53; 14, Thomas, Mar, 23:42; 15, Pautsch, OP, 23:49.
Waterloo: 29, Asik 26:08; 35, Webster 26:42; 41, Webber 27:54; 46, Sheshina 29:48; 53, Smith 32:39. At Baertschi Farm, Albany, 5,000 meters.
