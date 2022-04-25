BEAVER DAM — Two Beaver Dam pitchers combined to hold Watertown to one hit in BD’s 3-1 Badger East softball victory on Monday.
Watertown (7-2, 6-1 in conference) grabbed an early 1-0 lead with a run in the top of the first inning. Maggie Strupp drew a leadoff walk, advanced two bases on wild pitches and scored on an RBI groundout by Drew Hinrichs.
Beaver Dam (7-0, 5-0) tied it in the third inning. Carlee Lapen drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second when leadoff hitter Gabby Fakes drew a walk and scored on Liv Distefano’s RBI single up the middle.
The Golden Beavers put together the winning rally in the sixth inning with four consecutive singles with two outs. Riley Czarnecki had the key hit, a two-run single to center.
Audrianna Edwards started for the Golden Beavers and gave up one run on one hit over three innings. Fakes earned the decision in relief, retiring 12 of the 13 batters she faced.
Losing pitcher AJ Johnson allowed three earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Abby Walsh had Watertown’s only hit, a single to center in the first inning. The Goslings managed just two base runners over the final six innings.
“Great softball game played tonight by two teams,” Watertown softball coach Patty Jansen said.
“Alyx Johnson had the gutsiest performance in the circle I’ve seen in a long time. She took a line drive off her face mask-regrouped and continued to give us everything that she had in the tank. This is a freshman who will become a difference maker for our softball program.
“This team will only continue to get better. Drew Hinrichs is leading behind the plate and at the plate, and we can’t ask for more than this group is currently giving us.”
