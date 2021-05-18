Watertown’s boys tennis team lost to West Bend East 4-3 in a nonconference dual meet on Monday at the Brandt-Quirk tennis courts.
“This was about as close as two teams can be,” Watertown boys tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “A really fun match and great experience for our guys. East is a solid team, and we battled them at every spot. We showed a lot of heart coming back in a few matches, and I hope that will pay off for us down the line.”
Dylan Geske won in straight sets at No. 1 singles. Owen Harris earned a three-set win at No. 2 singles.
“Owen played his best match of the season, and probably the best I have seen him play,” Dobbins said. “He was on the court over three hours, and stayed physically and mentally tough. He bounced back after losing the first set and figured out what he needed to do. You could see his confidence growing throughout the match. He stayed so calm and stuck to his game. A great moment for him.
“Dylan played a really smart match and adapted his game based on what his opponent gave him. He can play different styles, which is one of his biggest strengths.”
Jake Olszewski and Eli Zubke won in straight sets at No. 3 doubles.
“Jake and Eli continue to be impressive and play smart doubles,” Dobbins said. “Their shot selection is great and they know when to attack. These guys love to compete and it’s fun to watch them have success.”
Patrick Lampe and Dominic Voigt lost in three sets at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 team of Alex Byrne and Aiden McCarthy.
“We dropped a couple of very close doubles matches, which could have gone either way,” Dobbins said. “It was a few points here and there that made the difference. We could see East again in the postseason, so I know we will use those matches as motivation.”
Watertown hosts Stoughton today.
WEST BEND EAST 4, WATERTOWN 3
Singles
1 — Dylan Geske (W) def. Trey Larson (WBE) 6-3, 6-0
2 — Owen Harris (W) def. Preston Reiner (WBE) 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-3
3 — Landon Ketter (WBE) def. Trevor Bird (W) 6-3, 6-2
4 — Carter Disch (WBE) def. Jackson Barta (W) 7-5, 6-2
Doubles
1 — Schmidt/Morris (WBE) def. Patrick Lampe/Dominic Voigt (W) 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-3
2 — Pfaff/Koebel (WBE) def. Alex Byrne/Aiden McCarthy (W) 7-6(3), 4-6, 7-5
3 — Jake Olszewski/Eli Zubke (W) def. Mollwitz/Rego (WBE) 6-3, 7-5
