JEFFERSON — So many cheetahs were denied the chance to hunt in 2020. They are getting that chance now.
Jefferson County sprinters have been leaving scorch marks on tracks across southern Wisconsin during this track and field season, and they all came together for a high caliber throwdown in the Division 2 Jefferson regional on Monday.
Jefferson junior Brady Gotto has been serving notice all season in the sprints, and made another statement at the regional.
Gotto won the 100 meter dash in 11.13 seconds and the 400 in 50.33 and placed second in the triple jump (41 feet, 3 inches). For his final act, Gotto led off the winning 1,600 meter relay event. He teamed with junior Sawyer Thorp, senior Preston Rutherford and senior Taylor Phillips to take down an ancient school record with a time of 3:24.52.
"We worked all winter last year and we were hungry,” Gotto said. "We knew we had good things coming and then to have it get cancelled, it was hard. We kept at it, kept hungry. We’ve worked harder than ever this season.
"I feel great about the season. We just took down the school record that’s been there for so long. We’ve wanted that. (Running 11 flat at the conference meet last week) felt amazing. I’ve been hungry for 10s. I am coming for the 10s. We’re going to get there eventually. I am just hungry for first place at state. I am hungry for the podium.”
Those efforts and many more allowed the Eagles to hold off Lakeside Lutheran for the boys title, 138 to 134.
Jefferson’s boys won six events and advanced in 14 events overall to the Whitewater sectional on Thursday.
“(Hosting and winning) this is really sweet, Jefferson track and field coach Doug Siegert said.
"I wish the seniors who missed this last year could have been part of this, too, you know, missing the season. The kids we have now, every day, it’s a gift that they have. They take advantage of every rep, every practice. It’s great to have kids that work this hard."
Senior Noah Schultz won the shot put (47-9) and placed second in the discus (131-9).
“We had a lot of PRs and great throws today,” Siegert said.
Thorp won the 800 in 1:59.76. He has consistently run under 2 minutes this season.
“He ran sub-2 and he wasn’t pushed,” Siegert said. “He’s going to need to be on this Thursday. It’s going to be tight."
Phillips won the 300 hurdles in 39.75 and took second in the 110 high hurdles in 15.53. Junior Nicholas Hottinger placed fourth in the 300 hurdles (43.12).
“That’s Taylor’s first time to go sub-40,” Siegert said. "That’s fast. Our school record is 39.1 and he’s at 39.7. To get pushed by a teammate (Hottinger) in those 110 hurdles, that’s where you get good. Repetition and practice, day in and day out.
"Coach (Sam) Skretta and those hurdles. From Megan Linse to Mikaela Grant to Emily Hottinger, every year the kids figured it out. She has coached a conference champion every year she has coached. It’s impressive. We’ve coached together 12 years."
Junior Jesse Heller placed second in the 100 in 11.23 and the long jump at 20-2 3/4.
“Brady is so consistent in the open 1,” Siegert said. "What really helps us is you have Brady Gotto, but right behind him is Jesse Heller."
The competition has only gotten better down the stretch for Gotto and Heller, and they have gotten better right along with it.
"I’ve been struggling to PR all season,” Gotto said. "The last couple of weeks, my PRs have been through the roof. I have been PRing every single meet and it feels great."
Junior Mason Marin was second in the 3,200 (10:34.23).
The 800 relay team of junior Eddy Rodriguez, junior Ethan Dieckman, Rutherford and senior Josh Emery placed second in 1:35.72.
Lakeside Lutheran won four events and advanced in 13 events overall.
Senior Christian Schmidt won the 110 high hurdles in 15.29.
Freshman Karsten Grundahl won the 1,600 in 4:49.75. Freshman Cameron Weiland won the 3,200 in 10:20.35. Freshman Mark Garcia, Grundahl, sophomore Tyler Gresens and junior Nate Krenke won by 34 seconds in 8:46.82.
Junior Kyle Main placed second in the 200 (23.43) and third in the 400 (52.21). Junior Caleb Andrews finished second in the high jump (6-0).
The 400 relay team of sophomores Jonah Heyerholm and Jay Yahnke, Main and junior Jameson Schmidt placed second in 46.83.
Placing third for the Warriors were Heyerholm in the long jump (19-11 3/4), senior Seth Veers in the triple jump (40-5) and Ben Buxa in the shot put (44-5).
Fourth place qualifiers included junior Jonathan Abel in the 3,20 (10:54.44) and Buxa in the discus (126-10).
Lake Mills brought plenty of firepower on the boys side and placed third with 122 points.
The L-Cats won five events and advanced in 12 events overall.
Senior Adam Moen won the high jump at 6-1. Junior Dylan Johnson took the long jump (20-6 1/4). Junior Carson Lund won the triple jump (41-11). Moen and Lund hit PRs.
Lake Mills has dominated in the 400 and 800 relay events this season and that trend continued here.
Lund, junior Michael Stenbroten, Moen and senior Jaxson Retrum won by nearly two seconds in 44.84. The same foursome won the 800 relay by 1.14 seconds in 1:34.58.
The L-Cats also made it through in the 1,600 relay. The team of junior Kyle Popowski and seniors John Wilke, Grant Horkan and Retrum placed third in a personal best time of 3:32.95.
Popowski was second in the 300 hurdles (41.56) and third in the 110 high hurdles (15.63) in PR times.
Fourth place qualifiers included Retrum in the triple jump (39-1). Lund in the long jump (19-10), Moen in the 100 (11.49) and junior Isaac Lambert in the 800 (2:07.19).
"What an exciting night for the L-Cats,” Lake Mills boys track and field coach Dan Zaeske said. "I had very high expectations for our relay teams tonight and they showed up big. Several athletes are advancing to sectionals in all of their events which is a testament to their tremendous work ethic this season. I am extremely proud of these guys for accomplishing their goals. There is a lot of excitement in the air as many of them get to continue their season at sectionals."
The COVID-19 pandemic robbed the Lake Mills sprint crew of a chance to compete last spring. Some of those same sprinters had to settle for a limited football season and only a partial playoff format. Finally, these guys get a chance to settle things the right way.
"I think it’s amazing,” Retrum said. "Just to get the opportunity to run a full season, especially our senior year, it obviously means a lot to us. Before we went through our junior year, not getting a season, we were definitely ready to run track. We’re just glad to be able to be running again. We are definitely faster, later in the season, so I am hitting my peak. Especially our sectional and this regional, is definitely very loaded."
Luther Prep’s boys placed fourth with 76 points.
The Phoenix won one event and advanced in eight events overall.
Senior Jonathan Holtz won the 200 meter dash in 23.26 and placed third in the 100 in 11.29.
"He’s a strong runner,” Luther Prep track and field coach Steve Vassold said. "He doesn’t seem to lose his speed down the stretch. He’s been a durable runner, doing a lot of 1s and 2s and combos. That’s tough when there’s prelims and then he runs in our 4 by 4 and his splits are usually around 50. To put a meet together like that is pretty special."
The 1,600 relay team of seniors Ben Cole, Matthew Hillmer, Atticus Lawrenz and Holtz took second in 3:31.52, a full seven seconds behind Jefferson’s winning team.
“That Jefferson team is special,” Vassold said. “We can’t touch them. But we ran well. That's what these guys have been fighting for, for two years, putting in the time with Atticus and Hillmer and Ben. We’ll be looking to shave some time off of there and get to the next stage with them.”
Senior Jon Wiedenhoeft took second in the shot put (45-3 1/2) and third in the discus (130-5).
"Jon has just been improving incredibly,” Vassold said. "He didn’t PR but he is getting consistent. When we see the consistent mid-40s in the shot and the consistent 130s in discus, we know he’s got it in him and we’ve got high hopes that he is going to go to the next stage."
Hillmer took third in the 300 hurdles in 42.38.
Qualifying with fourth place finishes were sophomore Lucas Holtz in the 200 (23.95) and Cole in the 400 (52.77).
Lakeside Lutheran’s girls won the regional title with 118 points, beating out Lake Mills by nine points for top honors.
The Warriors won two events and advanced to sectional competition in 13 overall.
Junior Mya Hemling won the 400 meter dash in 1:02.43. Freshman Paige Krahn won the 1,600 in 5:35.21.
Senior Lydia Buxa took second in the 100 hurdles (17.07) and 300 hurdles (49.56).
Sophomore Abigail Minning took second in the 800 (2:35.20) and 1,600 (5:48.98).
Sophomore Marissa Duddeck took third in the long jump (16-5 3/4) and the triple jump (32-11).
Advancing with fourth place finishes for the Warriors were sophomore Natalie Raymond in the 400 (6:06.76), senior Grace Seim in the 100 hurdles (17.65), senior Stephanie Schaefer in the shot put (32-0), Buxa in the discus (99-4) and the 1,600 relay team of sophomore Madelyn Vanderhoof, freshman Elida Nerothin, Buxa and Hemling (4:22.48).
"We were not quite sure what to expect tonight, but like the at the conference championship, our balance across events helped carry our teams to top finishes,” Lakeside Lutheran co-head coach Justin Vanderhoof said.
"Our girls surprised us a little tonight. We were missing several girls due to school mission trips and so we tried to put them in the best position to advance to sectionals. This meant we kept their workloads lighter than normal, yet, as they have all season, they rose to the challenge and came away with a victory."
"Our athletes have been blessed tremendously and they used those gifts to glorify their Savior tonight, as they always have. We are grateful for the opportunity to compete and look forward to seeing how many of them are able to advance to the state meet in La Crosse."
Lake Mills won one event in girls competition and advanced in nine events overall.
Sophomore Kenzie Nielsen won the 200 in 28.38 and took second in the 100 in 13.45.
Senior Lauren Winslow finished second in the 400 in 1:02.50. The 1,600 relay team of sophomore Jenna Hosey, freshman Ava Vesperman, senior Makena Vesperman and Winslow placed second in 4:17.85. The 3.200 relay team of Hosey, freshman Sydney Burling, Ava Vesperman and Winslow were second in 10:13.02. Senior Kayla Will took second in the shot put (38-11 1/2) and third in the discus (104-11).
Also advancing with a third place finish was junior Abigail Toepfer in the long jump (17-1).
Makena Vesperman made it through in the 300 hurdles with a fourth place time of 51.56.
Jefferson’s girls placed third overall with 99 points.
The Eagles won four events and advanced in eight events.
Sophomore Aiyanna Johnson won the shot put (39-7 1/2) and the discus (129-5) and took second in the triple jump (33-7).
Senior Makenzie Hottinger won the 3,200 in 12:49.46.
“Makenzie did what she had to do,” Siegert said.
Senior Ainsley Howard won the pole vault at 9 feet. Junior teammate Emily Zilisch took third at 8-0.
The 400 relay team of Howard, freshman Grace Behm, senior Josie Peterson and Johnson took second in 53.63.
“We did not have great handoffs, but they were safe,” Siegert said. “They needed to get fourth and they did."
Peterson placed fourth in the long jump (16- 1/2).
Luther Prep’s girls finished seventh with 62 points. Freshman Kiersten Dellar edged out Lake Mills sophomore Kenzie Nielsen by seven-hundredths of a second to win in 13.38. Sophomore Katie Schmidt advanced with a second place finish in the 400 (28.74). Dellar and freshman Elllie Backus also advanced with third and fourth place times of 1:05.12 and 1:06.65.
Backus placed fourth in the 800 in 2:35.45. Junior Holly Fluegge placed third in the 1,600 in 5:57.07. Senior Katelyn Mensching was second in the 3,20 in 13:13.91.
"We’re really happy,” Vassold said. "Obviously, we’re shorthanded. A lot of kids went home for the summer. It makes sense, being a dorm school. But the guys and girls who are sticking around, they are into it. They are working hard."
Team scores — boys: Jefferson 138; Lakeside Lutheran 134; Lake Mills 122; Watertown Luther Prep 76; Marshall 66; Whitewater 50; Columbus 46; Lake Country Lutheran 29; St. John’s NW Military Academy 6.
Team scores — girls: Lakeside Lutheran 118; Lake Mills 109; Jefferson 99; Columbus 87.5; Whitewater 80.5; Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 73; Watertown Luther Prep 62; Marshall 43.
