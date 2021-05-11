Lodi scored five times in the second and third innings in a 14-4 Capitol North victory against the Luther Prep softball team at LPS on Tuesday.
Phoenix starter Andrea Bortulin allowed four earned on five hits in two innings. Emma Bortulin struck out four and walked two, allowing two earned on three hits over three frames.
Mary Jule Ruehrdanz had a double for LPS (0-6, 0-5 Capitol North) and Emma Bortulin drew three walks.
Luther Prep plays at Lakeside Lutheran on Friday at 5 p.m.
LODI 14, LUTHER PREP 4 (5)
Lodi 255 11 -- 14 8 3
Luther Prep 200 20 -- 4 4 11
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LO: Krumpen (W; 5-4-4-3-10-5); LPS: A. Bortulin (L; 2-5-12-4-0-3); E. Bortulin (3-3-2-1-4-2).
Leading hitters -- LO: Schneider 2x4, Edge 2x3, Krumpen (2B); LPS: Ruehrdanz (2B).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.