Lodi scored five times in the second and third innings in a 14-4 Capitol North victory against the Luther Prep softball team at LPS on Tuesday.

Phoenix starter Andrea Bortulin allowed four earned on five hits in two innings. Emma Bortulin struck out four and walked two, allowing two earned on three hits over three frames.

Mary Jule Ruehrdanz had a double for LPS (0-6, 0-5 Capitol North) and Emma Bortulin drew three walks.

Luther Prep plays at Lakeside Lutheran on Friday at 5 p.m.

LODI 14, LUTHER PREP 4 (5)

Lodi  255 11  --  14  8  3

Luther Prep  200 20  --  4  4  11

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LO: Krumpen (W; 5-4-4-3-10-5); LPS: A. Bortulin (L; 2-5-12-4-0-3); E. Bortulin (3-3-2-1-4-2).

Leading hitters -- LO: Schneider 2x4, Edge 2x3, Krumpen (2B); LPS: Ruehrdanz (2B).

