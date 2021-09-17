Watertown’s girls tennis team improved to 4-2 in conference with a 7-0 win over Stoughton at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts on Thursday night.
"This was a fun match all around,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. "Playing under the lights made for a great atmosphere. We have had great fans all season and it was a positive atmosphere for high school tennis. We showed a lot of focus and picked up a very convincing win.”
At No. 1 doubles, Jacey Smith and Taylor Wruck won 7-5, 6-1.
"Jacey and Taylor played one of their best matches of the season,” Dobbins said. "They stayed so steady in the first set, and won the big games to come back. They played with a lot of positive energy and focused on smart shots and finishing at the net. That was a big moment for them.”
Rylee Bilgrien rallied to win in three sets at No. 4 singles.
"I was really impressed by the mental toughness that Rylee showed in coming back,” Dobbins said. "She did not play well in the first set, but stuck to her game plan and started to find her groove. After she won that close second set, she never looked back.”
At No. 3 doubles, Lily Gifford and Sophie Mattke also won in three sets.
"Lily and Sophie battled through some ups and downs to pull out a marathon match. They got down 4-1 in the third set, but didn't give in and fought their way back. They can take a lot of confidence from that match."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.