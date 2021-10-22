A cherished tradition resumed on Thursday at WHS.
Watertown’s volleyball program celebrated its first home playoff win in two years by doing the “Ole” dance with the student section following a 25-11, 25-12, 25-14 win by the third-seeded Goslings over 14th-seeded Sheboygan North in a regional semifinal.
The postgame victory dance has been an annual rite of fall for years as the program turned out college recruits at a high clip. But the pandemic-marred 2020 season was also a rebuilding one for Watertown, which finished a limited nonconference campaign with a 4-8 record and an opening round playoff loss on the road.
One year later, the returning upperclassmen teamed with young talent to post a winning record and earn home court advantage throughout the regional. They made the most of it, and won in vintage Watertown fashion, cruising past a lesser opponent in just over an hour’s time.
Then, it was time to celebrate with the student section, which was in full Halloween cosplay mode to bring back the atmosphere that was missing when the players had to compete with limited spectators for much of last season.
“It’s a lot better this year, because we actually have fans to cheer us on and the energy is just a lot better,” said senior setter Payton Roets, who put up 30 assists. “Overall, we’ve just been really working hard to get to this point. Everyone is connecting really well together. (Our younger players) are doing really good. They have come a long way this season and stepped up their game.”
Roets had plenty of good options on this night, with senior middle Maryann Gudenkauf (13 kills, five blocks), junior middle Abby Walsh (five blocks), junior outsides Amara Denault, Lucy Spende and Allison Zerjav and sophomore outside Kylei Braatz finishing their attacks.
Spende and junior libero Kallie Feder led the way at the service line. Spende finished with five aces while Feder added four.
“We’ve done pretty well this year,” Watertown volleyball coach Erin Steuerwald said. “There’s obviously been a lot of ups and downs, but for the most part, the girls have been playing well lately. We’ve got some girls who are really stepping up for us down the stretch here. It’s been really good for us.
“Kallie and Lucy had a nice string of serves for us that got us a nice bit of momentum in a couple of our sets. Our passing was excellent tonight. We had some good coverage. We played scrappy, which is just what we needed to do overall.”
Gudenkauf played as a sophomore on a loaded 2019 team that won its third straight Badger South conference title and reached the sectional semifinals. Learning to play with a newer cast the past two seasons has been an adjustment, but progress has been made.
“It started out a little rough, but it got a lot better as the season went along, for sure,” Gudenkauf said. “We had a lot of strong bonding together. To see us come out like we did tonight, it’s just insane. Just being able to grow as a team. For me, playing with a whole new set of girls is something totally different and it’s hard to do, but once you learn how to do it, it’s super easy and it’s super fun.”
So was doing the Ole dance again.
“It feels amazing,” Gudenkauf said. “Every time we get to do it, it just brings back so many memories. You feel the student spirit in you. I’ve just got to thank the school for just letting this all happen. If it wasn’t for them, we would never get to do this. As a sophomore starting here, and now as a senior leaving, it’s pretty special. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
Watertown (19-15) hosts sixth-seeded Neenah (17-24-1) for the regional championship on Saturday.
“It will be a tough one for us on Saturday,” Steuerwald said. “We’ve been watching some game film. We’ll be ready for them, but it will be a lot tougher match for us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.