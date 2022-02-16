MCFARLAND — The McFarland boys basketball team used a 42-point second half to come from behind against visiting Jefferson in a 68-54 Rock Valley win on Tuesday.

Jefferson (1-20, 1-14) senior guard Braden McGraw had a game-high 22 points, including 13 in the second half.

McFarland (12-8, 10-5) junior forward Aidan Chislom recorded 21 points, pouring in 17 points in the second half. Junior forward Dadon Gillen added 12 points, and junior guard Kyle Kussow scored 12 points.

The Eagles host Turner on Friday at 7 p.m.

MCFARLAND 68, JEFFERSON 54

Jefferson 33 21 -- 54

McFarland 26 42 -- 68

Jefferson (fg fta-ftm tp) — McGraw 9 0-0 22, E. Phillips 3 1-1 7, DeBlare 2 0-0 6, Devine 3 0-0 6, Neitzel 2 0-0 5, Butina 2 0-0 4, Schroedl 1 0-0 2, P. Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 1-1 54.

McFarland — Chislom 8 5-6 21, Gillen 5 2-4 12, Kussow 5 0-1 10, Kelley 3 3-4 9, Kulp 2 2-2 8, Nichols 3 0-0 6, Blair 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 12-17 68.

Three pointers — Jefferson 7 (McGraw 4, DeBlare 2, Neitzel), McFarland 2 (Kulp 2).

Total fouls — Jefferson 13, McFarland 9.

