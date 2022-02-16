Boys basketball: Spartans rally past Eagles Nate Gilbert Nate Gilbert Author email Feb 16, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MCFARLAND — The McFarland boys basketball team used a 42-point second half to come from behind against visiting Jefferson in a 68-54 Rock Valley win on Tuesday.Jefferson (1-20, 1-14) senior guard Braden McGraw had a game-high 22 points, including 13 in the second half.McFarland (12-8, 10-5) junior forward Aidan Chislom recorded 21 points, pouring in 17 points in the second half. Junior forward Dadon Gillen added 12 points, and junior guard Kyle Kussow scored 12 points.The Eagles host Turner on Friday at 7 p.m.MCFARLAND 68, JEFFERSON 54Jefferson 33 21 -- 54McFarland 26 42 -- 68Jefferson (fg fta-ftm tp) — McGraw 9 0-0 22, E. Phillips 3 1-1 7, DeBlare 2 0-0 6, Devine 3 0-0 6, Neitzel 2 0-0 5, Butina 2 0-0 4, Schroedl 1 0-0 2, P. Phillips 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 1-1 54.McFarland — Chislom 8 5-6 21, Gillen 5 2-4 12, Kussow 5 0-1 10, Kelley 3 3-4 9, Kulp 2 2-2 8, Nichols 3 0-0 6, Blair 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 12-17 68.Three pointers — Jefferson 7 (McGraw 4, DeBlare 2, Neitzel), McFarland 2 (Kulp 2).Total fouls — Jefferson 13, McFarland 9. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nate Gilbert Author email Follow Nate Gilbert Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Cody Allen Kressin Clyman Village Park to receive $200,000 worth of improvements 10 Questions with David Beal Dodge County finance director resigns Theder professional, funny, special Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime
