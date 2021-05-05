BELLEVILLE - Waterloo's softball team notched its second win of the season with a 26-5 thumping of Belleville in a Capitol South game on Tuesday.
Grace Marty started and earned the decision for the Pirates. Sophia Schneider finished up in relief. Abbie Gier had four of Waterloo's 28 hits. Brenna Huebner had three hits including a home run and finished with six RBIs. Michaela Riege and Katrina Freund each added three hits.
Waterloo*483*29*—*26*28*2
Belleville*000*00*—*0*1*3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Marty (W; 2-0-0-0-2-2), Schneider (3-1-0-0-8-2); B: Prochaska (L; 3-14-15-13-0-3), Kittleson (2-14-11-11-1-1).
Leading hitters — W: Huebner 3x6 (HR, 2 2B, 6BI, 2R), Gier 4x5 (2B, 4BI, 4R), Jaehnke 4x5 (2B, 2BI, 3R), Freund 3x4 (2B, 3BI, 4R), Riege 3x4 (3B, 2B, 5R).
