HUSTISFORD — Hustisford/Dodgeland was held to three hits in a 6-1 Trailways South loss to Horicon on Tuesday at Fireman’s Park.

Gavin Thimm went five innings and took the loss, allowing six runs (four earned) over five innings with eight strikeouts and four walks. Andy Maas finished up in relief. He drove in H/D’s lone run in the sixth.

HORICON 6, HUSTISFORD/DODGELAND 1

Horicon 220 200 0 — 6 7 0

Husty/Dodge 000 001 0 — 1 3 1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — HD (G. Thimm 5-6–6-4-8-4, Maas 2-1-0-0-2-0)

Leading hitters — HD (Maas RBI)

Recommended for you

Load comments