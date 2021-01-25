HUSTISFORD — Senior guard Alyssa Raley scored 15 of her game-high 23 points in the second half to lead Cambria-Friesland to a 55-53 win over Hustisford’s girls basketball game on Monday.
Hustisford (4-9) closed the first half on an 8-0 run to take a 30-26 lead into the break. Junior guard Rylie Collien scored 12 of her team-high 16 points in the first half, while senior guard Tristin Bischoff made three of her four 3-pointers in the opening frame for nine of her 13 points.
Junior guard Ariona Hildebrandt drove the lane and scored through contact during the run and later found junior forward Kelsey Ewert open on a long outlet pass for an easy transition basket during the run to close the half.
The Falcons pressured the ball well to finish the first half strong, but they couldn’t contain Raley down the stretch. She hit four of her six 3s in the second half and added a three-point play to spark Cambria-Friesland (5-13), which scored the go-ahead basket with just over 20 seconds remaining.
“In the first half, we did a real good job on her,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “We talked about her. She’s their leading scorer, and we kept her in check. But the last two, three minutes, we lost track of her and she got hot on us. We also had some costly turnovers and missed a couple free throws.”
Sophomore forward Morgan Kehl scored eight of her nine points in the second half for Husty, but injured her knee in the final minute of regulation. Hildebrandt and Ewert each grabbed eight rebounds. Bischoff dished out four assists.
Hustisford hosts Dodgeland tonight.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 55, HUSTISFORD 53
Cambria-Friesland 26 29 — 55
Hustisford 30 23 — 53
Cambria-Friesland (fg ft-fta pts) — Olson-Deisinger 1 5-6 7, Raley 8 1-2 23, E. Gove 5 3-4 13, Smit 1 0-0 2, A. Gove 1 0-1 2, Drews 3 2-4 8 Totals 19 11-17 55
Hustisford (fg ft-fta pts) — Bischoff 4 1-2 13, Hildebrandt 1 0-1 2, Kehl 4 1-3 9, Ewert 2 0-0 4, Collien 5 4-5 16, Snyder 0 0-1 0, Joeckel 1 0-0 2, Kuehl 2 3-4 7 Totals 19 9-16 53
Three-point goals — CF (Raley 6), H (Bischoff 4, Collien 2)
Total fouls — CF 16, H 15
Fouled out — CF (Olson-Deisinger)
