MONROE — Watertown’s girls soccer team improved to 5-3 and 3-2 in the Badger South with a 4-1 win over Monroe on Friday.
Autumn Meyers scored two goals to lead the Goslings, including one just 11 seconds into the match. Aubrey Schmutzler added a goal and assist for Watertown.
Natalia Cortes scored Watertown’s other goal early in the second half off an assist from Lily Oiler.
WATERTOWN 4, MONROE 1
Watertown 3 1 — 4
Monroe 1 0 — 1
W — Meyers, 0:11
W — Meyers (Schmutzler), 42:18
M — Pond, 43:44
W — Schmutzler, 44:22.
W — Cortes (Oiler), 49:23.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.