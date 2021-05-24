MONROE — Watertown’s girls soccer team improved to 5-3 and 3-2 in the Badger South with a 4-1 win over Monroe on Friday.

Autumn Meyers scored two goals to lead the Goslings, including one just 11 seconds into the match. Aubrey Schmutzler added a goal and assist for Watertown.

Natalia Cortes scored Watertown’s other goal early in the second half off an assist from Lily Oiler.

WATERTOWN 4, MONROE 1

Watertown 3 1 — 4

Monroe 1 0 — 1

W — Meyers, 0:11

W — Meyers (Schmutzler), 42:18

M — Pond, 43:44

W — Schmutzler, 44:22.

W — Cortes (Oiler), 49:23.

