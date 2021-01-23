LAKE MILLS — Junior forward Lily Schuetz led all scorers with 16 points and secured nine rebounds as the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team beat visiting Shullsburg/Benton 72-46 in a nonconference game on Saturday.
The Warriors led by nine at the halftime break before outscoring the Zephyrs 35-18 in the second stanza for the team's second-largest margin of victory this season.
"It was nice to play a game where there was a little bit of breathing room at the end. It's been a while," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "I was able to freely make rotations. The girls worked hard and had some fun. There were lots of contributions from the bench."
Senior guard Maya Heckmann added 13 points and senior guard Mia Murray chipped in 12 for Lakeside (8-8). Schuetz and Heckmann each scored 10 second-half points while Murray scored 10 before the break.
"Mia Murray came off the bench and added the spark that we needed to get things going offensively in the first half," Asmus said. "She put in two three-pointers and two buckets to get the motor started.
"We were able to get some of our hard-working young ladies in that don't normally see tons of time and they did a fantastic job. Carly Paske came off the bench and knocked down two three-pointers. Morgan Mlsna came in and got two putbacks."
Lakeside hit eight 3-pointers, including three by Heckmann, and shot 12-for-16 at the free throw line. Sophomore guard Jenna Shadoski finished with eight points.
The Warriors play at Lake Mills on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 72, SHULLSBURG 46
Shullsburg/Benton 28 18 — 46
Lakeside Lutheran 37 35 — 72
SHULLSBURG/BENTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Strang 2 0-0 6, M. Russell 2 4-6 8, C. Russell 1 4-6 6, Wiegel 3 0-0 8, Doyle 2 0-0 4, Strang 0 2-2 2, Alt 3 5-6 12. Totals 13 15-20 46.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 2 0-0 5, Heckmann 4 2-3 13, Schuetz 5 6-9 16, Shadoski 3 2-2 8, Raymond 1 0-0 2, Liddicoat 1 0-0 2, Riesen 1 2-2 4, Paske 2 0-0 6, Mlsna 2 0-0 4, Murray 5 0-0 12. Totals 27 12-16 72.
3-point goals: S 5 (Strang 2, Wiegel 2, Alt 1); LL 8 (Heckmann 3, Paske 2, Murray 2, Slonaker 1). Total fouls: S 14; LL 17.
