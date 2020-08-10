SLINGER — Persistent rain showers swept over the Slinger Super Speedway during qualifying forcing officials to postpone the Sunday night August 9th racing events.
Steve Apel set fast time for the super late models by turning a lap around the speedway in 11.248 seconds while Alex Prunty was second fastest with a lap of 11.259 seconds.
Rich Loch turned in the exact 11.259 second time as Prunty And was slotted third fastest as Prunty completed his qualifying lap first. Brad Keith and Ryan DeStefano rounded out the top five super late model qualifiers with times of 11.305 and 11.332 seconds respectively.
Jacob Nottestad topped the qualifying session in the late model division by circling the speedway in 12.103 seconds. Ryan Craine was second fastest and Jakob Hassler timed in third quick. Tyler Schley and Tom Berens completed the top five in late model qualifying.
Misty Benn was the fastest driver in the Slinger Bees division after qualifying in at 15.228 seconds. Her husband Carl Benn timed in second fastest ahead of Brady Held, Brandon Tackes, and Tom Elsinger Jr.
The sportsman and Slinger Sixers divisions did not complete their qualifying sessions before the rains set in.
The Slinger Super Speedway’s next events include the Slinger SlamFest II scheduled for Saturday night and Back in The Day Pricing and Ladies Night Sunday.
