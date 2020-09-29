Natalia Cortes had the lone victory for Watertown’s girls tennis team in a 6-1 loss to Oconomowoc on Tuesday at the Brandt/Quirk tennis courts.
Cortes pulled out a 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 3 singles.
“Oconomowoc has a very solid team,” Watertown girls tennis coach Andy Dobbins said. “They are ranked in the state for a reason. But I am really proud of how we competed. The girls came to play. Despite some of the scores we really battled and raised our game. Naty played a very smart match and came out with a big time win. She was on her game and controlled the match.”
Aubrey Schmutzler nearly forced a super tiebreaker before falling at No. 1 singles. Mya Werning and Cassidy Wesemann did force a super tiebreaker but came up short at No. 2 doubles.
“Aubrey came up just short in the second set, but she can take a lot from that match,” Dobbins said. “She lost a quick first set but responded and played a great second set. She can learn from that match and use it as we go forward. Mya and Cassidy played their best match of the season, even in a loss. They took their game to the next level against great competition, it shows what they are capable of. I hope they use this as motivation in the next week.”
Watertown hosts Luther Prep on Thursday.
OCONOMOWOC 6,
WATERTOWN 1
Singles
No. 1 — Zoe Goeldner (O) def. Aubrey Schmutzler (W) 6-1, 7-6(7)
No. 2 — Juliet Hussey (O) def. Danielle Krakow (W) 6-3, 6-1
No. 3 — Natalia Cortes (W) def. Julie Picco (O) 6-4, 7-5
No. 4 — Hannah Cottick (O) def. Addison Kuenzi (W) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
No. 1 — Sarah Kopfer/Aubrey Berther (O) def. Sydney Linskens/Abby Marr (W) 6-1, 6-0
No. 2 — Molly Schlosser/Megan Griswold (O) def. Mya Werning/Cassidy Wesemann (W) 6-3, 4-6, 10-5
No. 3 — Mara Hoffmann/Karina Manders (O) def. Jacey Smith/Avalon Uecke (W) 6-3, 6-0
