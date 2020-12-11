PORTAGE -- Junior guard Ollie Meyers scored 17 of his game-high 22 points in the second half, rallying Watertown's boys basketball team to a 58-47 victory over Portage on Friday.
Watertown (2-1) trailed 30-27 at halftime, then held Portage (0-2) to 17 points in the second half for its second straight come-behind-victory.
"In our three games, our second halves on defense (we have allowed) 20, 20 and 17," Watertown boys basketball coach Jim O'Leary said. "(Assistant coach Benji Kamrath) had us use more halfcourt traps, but we mixed it up with an extended 1-3-1 and some man-to-man. The kids really played tough defense in the second half."
Junior guard Trenton Shelton added nine points for Watertown. Ten Goslings made it into the scorebook.
"After a cold first half, things went much better," O'Leary said. "I told our guys at halftime that I thought the percentages would even themselves out and we would hit some, and we did. Ollie is a good 3-point shooter. He had three again for us tonight. Defenses come out on him, and he's getting better at attacking the close-out, and pulling up and hitting the jump shot. He had one layup on a fast break. We don't get a lot of those, so that was nice.
"Ten players scored and we had another person who didn't score, but got to the line for us. The contributions up and down are impressive. People are getting rebounds, stops, steals and assists. (Junior forward) Nate Gapinski only had four points tonight, but he boarded well and had a lot of assists.
"When we are patient on offense, the shots for Ollie come. We have a few quick hitters, but we didn't run a lot of those in the second half. When we are patient, eventually the defense makes mistakes. Then we reverse it and move the ball and that helps Ollie and everybody else."
Watertown is at Sauk Prairie next Friday.
WATERTOWN 58, PORTAGE 47
Watertown 27 31 -- 58
Portage 30 17 -- 47
Watertown (fg ftm-fta pts) - Jackson Wehner 1 2-2 4, Ollie Meyers 7 5-7 22, Trenton Shelton 4 0-0 9, Patrick Lampe 1 3-4 5, Nathan Kehl 1 0-0 2, Evan Sellnow 1 1-1 3, Nate Gapinski 1 2-3 4, Anthony Bohmann 1 0-0 3, Brady Martin 0 0-2 0, Kaleb Roberts 2 0-2 4, John Clifford 1 0-0 2 Totals 20 13-21 58
Portage (fg ftm-fta pts) - Mael 1 0-0 2, Brovette 4 1-2 13, Hammer 1 0-0 2, Reichhoff 1 0-0 2, Fimreite 1 0-0 2, Hensler 3 3-4 9, Roberts 6 3-5 15, Simons 1 0-0 2 Totals 18 7-11 47
Three-point goals -- W (Meyers 3, Shelton 1, Bohmann 1), P (Brovette 4)
Total fouls - W 13, P 21
