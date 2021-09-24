Arion Dommerhausen scored a pair of first half goals as Fort Atkinson defeated Watertown's boys soccer team 2-1 at Landsverk Field on Thursday.

"We played a flat first half giving Fort an easy early goal in the fourth minute and then giving up a corner goal in the 40th right before halftime," Watertown boys soccer coach Clayton Kratzer said. "We picked up our intensity in the second half and senior Jacob Narkis got us within one with a goal in the 49th minute.

"We outshot Fort 16-13 and 9 of those were on goal, but just not away from Fort keeper Payton Wiesen. We had a couple calls not go our way that would have helped our comeback and we weren’t able to equalize.

Eleven seniors were honored on Senior Night.

"It was our senior night tonight so it was nice to see our 11 seniors recognized at the end of the match," Kratzer said.

"We’ve had the pleasure of coaching Connor Lehman, Owen Harris, Nathan Pfeifer, Dylan Geske, Gideon Wangerin, Jackson Barta, Dillon Vazquez, Matthew Bushkie, Liam McCloskey, Jacob Narkis, and Yahir Toledo at various levels and seasons over the course of their four high school years. We wish them all the best of luck with their post high school plans."

Watertown hosts Baraboo on Tuesday.

JV wins: Watertown's junior varsity beat Fort Atkinson 5-0.

FORT ATKINSON 2, WATERTOWN 1

Fort Atkinson 2 0 - 2

Watertown 1 0 - 1

FA - Arion Dommerhausen (Caleb Strayer) 4:00

FA - Arion Dommerhausen (Jack Calloway) 40:00

W - Jacob Narkis 49:00

Saves - FA (Payton Wiesen 9), W (Roberto Ortega, Jr. 6)

