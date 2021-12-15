LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills girls basketball team fell to visiting Greendale Martin Luther 58-52 in a nonconference game at LMHS on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (4-3) led 30-21 at the halftime break but struggled to rebound, play turnover-free basketball and execute the scouting report in the second period en route to getting outscored 37-22.
“In the first half, we had eight turnovers,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “That’s not a great number but we executed well and played great defensively to get that lead. In the second half, we didn’t execute well and the effort wasn’t good enough. We had at least 11 turnovers and almost turned it over as many times as we got shots up.”
The Spartans (7-2), who are the eighth-ranked team in Division 3, started to cut into the deficit by getting three offensive rebounds on a single trip early in the second half.
“Once they got the lead, we kept fighting but didn’t do enough on the defensive end down the stretch to give us a chance to win,” Siska said.
“We are a young team and only seven games in, but we have to grow up a little. Martin Luther called timeout with three seconds left and celebrated in the huddle. We tried to make the kids aware of how big this game was down the road for playoff seedings.
“On Friday, we play a good, well-coached Lakeside team. We’ll have to bring our ‘A’ game and be ready to go.”
Lake Mills’ Jenna Hosey scored 11 of her team-high 15 points before the break, including three 3-pointers.
Bella Pitta added 11 points, Taylor Wollin finished with 10 and Ava Kleinfeldt had eight.
GML’s Ava Hoppert had a game-high 18 points and Shay Burks chipped in 15, including 9-for-13 at the line, in a rematch of a sectional final from the 2019-2020 season won by Lake Mills.
The L-Cats host Lakeside Lutheran to open Capitol North play on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
