FALL RIVER — Defending Division 5 state champion Hustisford kicked off the season with a 70-55 Trailways East win over Fall River on Tuesday.
Senior point guard Gavin Thimm had a double-double, scoring a game-high 32 points to go with 10 rebounds and four assists. He scored 18 of his points in the second half for the Falcons, who broke open a 37-33 halftime lead with a 12-0 run down the stretch. The lead was 20 at one point.
“I was getting a little frustrated, and the players were feeling like things were not going our way,” Hustisford boys basketball coach Otto Hopfinger said. “Then we went on that 12-0 run. Fall River is a very scrappy team, very aggressive. They made us work for the first game. That was definitely a good first game for us. We were a little shorthanded. Some young guys came in and played well for us, too, so that was nice."
Senior forward Blake Peplinski also had a double-double with 15 points and a game-high 21 rebounds to go with six assists and two steals.
“He was a machine,” Hopfinger said. “He was so quick and aggressive. It was fun to watch."
Josh Peplinski aded eight points and four assists.
“He hit two 3s early in the game that took the pressure off,” Hopfinger said. “They were using gimmick defenses and those 3s set the tone. He had a good game."
Sophomore guard Shavlik Schultz scored 16 points to lead Fall River (1-1).
