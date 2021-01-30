COLUMBUS — To say it was a good night for the Luther Prep girls basketball team may be understating it.
Grace Schmidt broke the school scoring record and Lauren Paulsen netted a career-high 30 points.
The Phoenix used those contributions and 13 3-pointers to edge host Columbus 69-66 in a nonconference game on Friday.
Schmidt entered the game with 1,200 career points, sitting seven behind Malorie Kiecker. The junior forward etched her name at the top of the record books with a first-half bucket.
"It was a lot of thinking about all the work I’ve put in over the years," Schmidt said of her thoughts after breaking the record. "It's not just the work since I’ve been in high school. It's all the time I've put in since fourth grade. This didn’t just happen overnight."
Schmidt surpassed her sister, Emily, for second all-time in last Saturday's win over Lake Country.
"My teammates have done a great job of giving me the ball," Schmidt said. "It's cool to pass my sister and Malorie since they were both really good basketball players that also went on to play in college. To be recognized (in the same category) as them means a lot."
"I'm very happy for Grace. This is a cool thing that's well-deserved and well-earned," Luther Prep girls basketball coach Mark Schroeder added. "With this being the weird season of COVID, this is only our eleventh game. It’s nice because she’s got the rest of this season and all of next season to keep building on it."
Paulsen, a senior forward, hit eight 3-pointers to break her career-record from two seasons ago by seven. In the second half, she hit five 3-pointers and scored 17 points as the Phoenix (7-4) held on for the victory.
"Lauren went off tonight and shot 8-of-9 from 3-point range," Schroeder said. "It was crazy. Every time she had an open look it was money. That helped us. We're very happy for her to score a career-high on the road against a tough team like Columbus."
Paulsen entered the game with 12 3-pointers made, shooting well below her 35 percent clip from beyond the arc in the last two seasons.
"She’s struggled a little with foul trouble and hasn’t been able to catch a rhythm," Schroeder said. "When she gets hot that’s what she can do. We see it everyday in practice. It built up tonight and we needed it. It was great for the team."
Luther Prep led 33-30 at the halftime break. The team led by eight for much of the second half before upping it to 12 with under four minutes to play. Columbus (9-10) made it close at the end with timely outside shooting.
"We were hitting 3s right from the get-go which helped," Schmidt said of the win. "Lauren with 24 points on 3s alone was big. We all contributed shooting from beyond the arc which was nice too. Defensively we shifted well and got to the helpside. When it came down to the end, we held our composure and didn't let it get away."
Sophomore guard Anna Kieselhorst hit a pair of 3s and junior forward Taylor Zellmer contributed five points for LPS, which has won back-to-back games and five of its last six.
"Even though we’ve only played 11 games, we’ve worked well as a team to overcome that," Schmidt said. "There are some teams who have played 18-20 games. We’ve been playing well for having that month off in between games."
Columbus, which used a 2-2-1 zone press, 2-3 zone and man-to-man defenses, forced timely turnovers to cut the deficit down the stretch. Sophomore guard Jaiden Dornaus led four Cardinals in double-figures with 15 points.
Luther Prep's road game against East Troy on Saturday was called off due to forecasted snow. The Phoenix host DeForest on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in a rescheduled game.
LUTHER PREP 69, COLUMBUS 66
Luther Prep 33 36 — 69
Columbus 30 36 — 66
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — A. Kieselhorst 2 0-0 6; Paulsen 11 0-0 30; G. Kieselhorst 1 0-0 3; Schmidt 10 3-4 24; Zellmer 1 2-2 5. Totals 25 6-7 69.
COLUMBUS — Link 5 2-3 14; As. Olson 1 0-0 2; M. Kahl 5 3-3 13; Theilen 1 0-0 2; G. Kohl 1 0-0 3; Boettcher 2 0-0 6; Paulson 4 0-0 11; Dornaus 6 1-4 15. Totals 25 6-10 66.
3-point goals: LP 13 (Paulsen 8, A. Kieselhorst 2, G. Kieselhorst 1, Schmidt 1, Zellmer 1); C 10 (Paulson 3, Link 2, Dornaus 2, Boettcher 2, G. Kohl 1). Total fouls: LP 12; C 10.
