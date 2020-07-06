Watertown’s American Legion baseball team dropped to 0-3 in its exhibition season with a 9-1 loss to Beaver Dam on Monday at Washington Park.
Brady Martin took the loss after allowing four earned, striking out five and walking five over 4 2/3 innings.
Evan Sellnow had the Watertown’s only extra-base hit with an RBI double in the fourth, which cut the deficit to two.
Beaver Dam then added two runs in the fifth and three in sixth.
Watertown got outhit 8-3.
Watertown plays at Hartford today at 6 p.m. before a doubleheader at Fond du Lac on Saturday starting at noon.
BEAVER DAM 9,
WATERTOWN 1
Beaver Dam 111 023 1 — 9 8 0
Watertown 000 100 0 — 1 3 2
WP: Franke
LP: Martin
Beaver Dam (ab-h-r-rbi) — Franke 3-0-0-0, Bemis 4-2-3-1, Boschert 4-4-2-2, Biel 3-1-0-2, Chase 2-0-0-0, Wilke 3-0-1-0, Riesen 1-0-1-0, Wicklund 3-0-0-1, Soto 4-1-1-0. Totals 28-8-9-6.
Watertown (ab-h-r-rbi) — Adrian 4-0-0-0, Martin 3-1-1-0, Sellnow 2-1-0-1, Schauer 2-0-0-0, Clifford 3-1-0-0, Dominguez 1-0-0-0, Gates 1-0-0-0, Preinfalk 1-0-0-0, Haumschild 1-0-0-0, Darborn 2-0-0-0, Bushkie 3-0-0-0. Totals 23-3-1-1.
2B — BD (Boschert); WTN (Sellnow)
Pitching — HO Franke (BD) 2 in 5, Chase (BD) 1 in 1, Riesen (BD) 0 in 1, Martin (WTN) 5 in 4.2, Dominguez (WTN) 3 in 1.1, Darborn (WTN) 0 in 1. R: Franke 1, Chase 0, Riesen 0, Martin 5, Dominguez 3, Darborn 1. SO: Franke 5, Chase 1, Riesen 0, Martin 5, Dominguez 1, Darborn 0. BB: Franke 2, Chase 2, Riesen 0, Martin 5, Dominguez 1, Darborn 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.