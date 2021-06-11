NEW GLARUS — Fifth-seeded Waterloo extended its season with a 7-3 victory over fourth-seeded New Glarus in a Division 3 regional playoff opener on Thursday.
Three days after New Glarus beat Waterloo in battle for third place in the final Capitol South standings, the Pirates avenged the regular season sweep with a fast start and a strong finish.
Waterloo(8-12, 5-5 Capitol South) took a 3-0 lead through two innings and never trailed.
Starting pitcher Blake Huebner led off the game with a walk, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on a base hit to right by Cooper Setz. After tagging up and moving to third on a flyout by Antonio Unzueta, Setz scored on a ground ball single by Wyatt Peterson to make it 2-0.
In the second inning, Brody Tschanz was hit by a pitch, moved up on a passed ball and an error and scored on Cal Hush’s RBI groundout.
New Glarus (8-8, 6-4) scored a run in the fifth, but the Pirates answered in the sixth when Setz hit a leadoff triple to center and scored on a line drive single to left by Peterson.
The Glarner Knights scored twice in the bottom of the frame to make it a 5-3 game, but the Pirates again responded with three runs in the seventh.
Jon Sampo walked and Huebner reached on an error to put runners on the corners. Setz drove in his third run of the game with a fielder’s choice and Unzueta followed with a two-run double to center.
Tschanz shut the door in relief, striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh.
Huebner went 5 1/3 inninings to earn the decision, allowing two earned runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts and one walk. Tschanz allowed one earned run on three hits with three strikeouts and no walks.
The Pirates advance to play top-seeded Capitol South champion Cambridge on Tuesday.
WATERLOO 7, NEW GLARUS 3
Waterloo*210*001*3*—*7*5*0
New Glarus*000*012*0*—*3*10*2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Huebner (W; 5.1-7-2-2-8-1), Tschanz (1.2-3-1-1-3-0); NG: Barker (L; 5.0-2-3-2-5-2), Siegenthaler (1.0-3-4-2-1-2), Medleski (1.0-0-0-0-0-0).
Leading hitters — W: Setz 2x4 (3B), Unzueta (2B), Peterson 2x4; NG: C. Dreyfus 2x3 (3B), E. Dreyfus (2B), Siegenthaler 2x3, Mihlbauer 3x4.
