DEFOREST -- Watertown's girls basketball team has joined the Badger East this season, and the Goslings are part of a four-team subset or "pod" with Beaver Dam, Waunakee and DeForest.
"We were picked to finish last in that four team group," Watertown girls basketball coach Matt Stollberg said. "We're trying to avoid that."
They made a statement on the court to that effect on Friday, knocking off DeForest 57-47.
Sophomore guard Ellie Demet had a breakout game for the Goslings, scoring 16 of her game-high 24 points in the second half. Watertown (6-4) squandered an early lead and trailed by one at halftime, but outscored DeForest (5-4) by 11 in the second half.
"Ellie had a huge second half," Stollberg said. "She hit a couple 3s and was aggressive getting to the rim. She did a nice job taking care of the ball down the stretch when they were trying to foul and create turnovers.
"DeForest is no joke. They press and press and press. They've got as good a full court press as we've seen. We knew it would be a challenge to take care of the ball, but we weathered the storm and stayed patient. In those circumstances, we try to control the pace and not get sped up. A couple of times, we did get sped up, but when we were patient in the halfcourt, we got good looks and got inside at the rim. It was impressive how we handled it."
The Goslings built a nine-point lead in the second half, but the Norskies hit a pair of 3s to trim the lead to three. Watertown held on, making just enough foul shots to remain comfortably in front. The team finished 16-of-27 at the line for the game.
Sophomore point guard Lily Oiler scored all five of her points at the foul line and once again led the charge in handling the press.
"Lily manned the ship from the point guard position all night," Stollberg said. "She stayed strong against that pressure."
Senior forward Riley Quinn and sophomore guard Drew Hinrichs each added 12 points for Watertown, with balanced scoring in each half.
"Quinn was good at the line (6-of-8) and weathered the pressure," Stollberg said. "Drew has done everything she did last year and more. She was a complete force on the glass. She came up with so many big rebounds down the stretch. She's strong, but she's really quick, too. Defensively, she can cover so much ground in addition to being physical. She went from a good freshman year to going to the next level as a sophomore."
Junior guard Jaeyln Derlein led DeForest with 12 points, which is eight points under her team-leading average.
"It was good to see them deal with the pressure of holding on to that lead," Stollberg said. "It's nice to have this young group rewarded after a tough week with three games."
Watertown travels to face Shorewood on Tuesday.
WATERTOWN 57, DEFOREST 47
Watertown 23 24 - 57
DeForest 24 23 - 47
Watertown (fg ft-fta tp) - Oiler 0 5-12 5, Demet 9 4-5 24, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Gifford 1 0-0 2, Hinrichs 4 1-2 12, Quinn 3 6-8 12 Totals 23 16-27 57
DeForest (fg ft-fta tp) - Schaefer 4 2-6 11, M. Pickhardt 1 1-2 3, J. Pickhardt 3 5-7 11, Derlein 5 0-0 12, Manske 1 0-0 2, Oberg 1 6-6 8 Totals 15 14-21 47
Three-point goals - W (Demet 2, Hinrichs 3), D (Schaefer, Derlein 2)
Total fouls - W 17, D 18
Fouled out - W (Gifford), D (J. Pickhardt)
