WHITEWATER — Watertown senior Riley Quinn won the girls shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 4 1/2 inches in Large Schools competition at the Nelson-Daniels Classic at UW-Whitewater on Friday.
Quinn, a returning state qualifier in the shot put and a University of North Dakota recruit, was the only thrower in the field to go over 40 feet. She won by nearly five feet. Freshman teammate Megan Doherty placed fifth with a throw of 33-7. The Goslings scored 15 points at the meet.
Watertown’s boys 1,600 relay team of senior Aden Clark, junior Ben Gifford and seniors Jacob Narkis and Ollie Meyers placed seventh in 3 minutes, 43.09 seconds. Senior Jaret Boehm took seventh in the shot put (48-2 3/4). The Goslings scored 18 points at the meet.
In small school competition, Jefferson beat out Edgewood 53-49 to win the boys team title.
Jefferson senior Brady Gotto won the 55 meter dash in 6.60 seconds.
Jefferson senior Sawyer Thorp, a returning state medalist in the boys 800 meter run, won the event in 2:02.96.
Thorp and Gotto also competed on Jefferson’s 1,600 relay team, which placed fourth in 3:40.60. Both were members of the first place 4-by-4 relay team which clinched a share of the Division 2 team title a year ago.
Senior Nicholas Hottinger won the 55 meter hurdles in 8.28 seconds. Senior Andrew Gee was seventh in the pole vault (10-0).
Jefferson’s girls tied for fourth among small schools with 39 points. Junior thrower Ayianna Johnson, a returning state medalist, won the triple jump (36-8) and the shot put (35-2 3/4).
The Lake Mills boys were led by senior Carson Lund, who took third in the triple jump (40-10 1/4). Lund also competed on the 800 relay team, which placed sixth in 1:38.74.
Lakeside Lutheran junior Ben Buxa placed third in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 11 inches. Junior teammate David Taylor-Evert took ninth (44-11). Senior Caleb Andrews placed fourth in the high jump (6-0). Senior Kyle Main was tenth in the long jump (20-4 1/2).
NELSON-DANIELS INVITATIONAL
SMALL SCHOOLS DIVISION
BOYS
Team scores: Jefferson 53; Madison Edgewood 49; Pewaukee 48; Beloit Turner 40; Lakeside Lutheran 38; Lake Mills 37; Elgin (Ill.) Harvest christian 35; Fort Atkinson 29; Monona Grove 26.5; Mauston 23; Stoughton 22; Grafton 21.5; Whitewater 20; Cedar Grove-Belgium 17; Edgerton 16; East Troy 10; Walworth Big Foot 9; Clinton 6; Whitefish Bay Dominican 1.
GIRLS
Team scores: Stoughton 64; Fort Atkinson 51; Madison Edgewood 45; Grafton 39; Jefferson 39; Pewaukee 35.5; Monona Grove 35; Lake Mills 33; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 26; Elgin (Ill.) Harvest Christian 25; Whitefish Bay Dominican 24; Clinton 15.5; Whitewater 13; Cedar Grove-Belgium 13; Mauston 11; East Troy 10; Walworth Big Foot 9; Edgerton 8; Lakeside Lutheran 3.
LARGE SCHOOLS DIVISION
BOYS
Team scores: Mukwonago 61; Madison Memorial 58; Milwaukee King 54; Skokie (Ill.) Niles West 51; Oconomowoc 44; Wauwatosa East 37; West Allis Hale 31; Elkhorn 28; Franklin 25; Woodstock (Ill.) 25; Westosha Central 20; Watertown 18; Sussex Hamilton 17; Madison La Follette 14; Waukesha South 13; Janesville Craig 10; Wales Kettle Moraine 1.
GIRLS
Team scores: Mukwonago 72½; Madison Memorial 59, Cary-Grove (Ill.) 54; Brookfield East 42; Franklin 36; Skokie (Ill.) Niles West 34; Wauwatosa East 30; Janesville Craig 21; Wales Kettle Moraine 20; Milwaukee King 18; Madison La Follette 18; Westosha Central 17; Oconomowoc 15; Watertown 15; Sussex Hamilton 11; West Allis Hale 10; Beaver Dam 8; Brookfield Central 6; Waukesha South 6; Elkhorn 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.