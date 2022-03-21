Riley Quinn
Buy Now

Watertown senior Riley Quinn won the girls shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 4 1/2 inches at the Nelson-Daniels Classic at UW-Whitewater on Friday.

 Denise Jacob

WHITEWATER — Watertown senior Riley Quinn won the girls shot put with a throw of 40 feet, 4 1/2 inches in Large Schools competition at the Nelson-Daniels Classic at UW-Whitewater on Friday.

Quinn, a returning state qualifier in the shot put and a University of North Dakota recruit, was the only thrower in the field to go over 40 feet. She won by nearly five feet. Freshman teammate Megan Doherty placed fifth with a throw of 33-7. The Goslings scored 15 points at the meet.

Watertown’s boys 1,600 relay team of senior Aden Clark, junior Ben Gifford and seniors Jacob Narkis and Ollie Meyers placed seventh in 3 minutes, 43.09 seconds. Senior Jaret Boehm took seventh in the shot put (48-2 3/4). The Goslings scored 18 points at the meet.

In small school competition, Jefferson beat out Edgewood 53-49 to win the boys team title.

Jefferson senior Brady Gotto won the 55 meter dash in 6.60 seconds.

Jefferson senior Sawyer Thorp, a returning state medalist in the boys 800 meter run, won the event in 2:02.96.

Thorp and Gotto also competed on Jefferson’s 1,600 relay team, which placed fourth in 3:40.60. Both were members of the first place 4-by-4 relay team which clinched a share of the Division 2 team title a year ago.

Senior Nicholas Hottinger won the 55 meter hurdles in 8.28 seconds. Senior Andrew Gee was seventh in the pole vault (10-0).

Jefferson’s girls tied for fourth among small schools with 39 points. Junior thrower Ayianna Johnson, a returning state medalist, won the triple jump (36-8) and the shot put (35-2 3/4).

The Lake Mills boys were led by senior Carson Lund, who took third in the triple jump (40-10 1/4). Lund also competed on the 800 relay team, which placed sixth in 1:38.74.

Lakeside Lutheran junior Ben Buxa placed third in the shot put with a throw of 49 feet, 11 inches. Junior teammate David Taylor-Evert took ninth (44-11). Senior Caleb Andrews placed fourth in the high jump (6-0). Senior Kyle Main was tenth in the long jump (20-4 1/2).

NELSON-DANIELS INVITATIONAL

SMALL SCHOOLS DIVISION

BOYS

Team scores: Jefferson 53; Madison Edgewood 49; Pewaukee 48; Beloit Turner 40; Lakeside Lutheran 38; Lake Mills 37; Elgin (Ill.) Harvest christian 35; Fort Atkinson 29; Monona Grove 26.5; Mauston 23; Stoughton 22; Grafton 21.5; Whitewater 20; Cedar Grove-Belgium 17; Edgerton 16; East Troy 10; Walworth Big Foot 9; Clinton 6; Whitefish Bay Dominican 1.

GIRLS

Team scores: Stoughton 64; Fort Atkinson 51; Madison Edgewood 45; Grafton 39; Jefferson 39; Pewaukee 35.5; Monona Grove 35; Lake Mills 33; Waukesha Catholic Memorial 26; Elgin (Ill.) Harvest Christian 25; Whitefish Bay Dominican 24; Clinton 15.5; Whitewater 13; Cedar Grove-Belgium 13; Mauston 11; East Troy 10; Walworth Big Foot 9; Edgerton 8; Lakeside Lutheran 3.

LARGE SCHOOLS DIVISION

BOYS

Team scores: Mukwonago 61; Madison Memorial 58; Milwaukee King 54; Skokie (Ill.) Niles West 51; Oconomowoc 44; Wauwatosa East 37; West Allis Hale 31; Elkhorn 28; Franklin 25; Woodstock (Ill.) 25; Westosha Central 20; Watertown 18; Sussex Hamilton 17; Madison La Follette 14; Waukesha South 13; Janesville Craig 10; Wales Kettle Moraine 1.

GIRLS

Team scores: Mukwonago 72½; Madison Memorial 59, Cary-Grove (Ill.) 54; Brookfield East 42; Franklin 36; Skokie (Ill.) Niles West 34; Wauwatosa East 30; Janesville Craig 21; Wales Kettle Moraine 20; Milwaukee King 18; Madison La Follette 18; Westosha Central 17; Oconomowoc 15; Watertown 15; Sussex Hamilton 11; West Allis Hale 10; Beaver Dam 8; Brookfield Central 6; Waukesha South 6; Elkhorn 5.

Recommended for you

Load comments