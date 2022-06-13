CLYMAN — Games between these two teams played in Neosho always seem to go into extra innings. The rematch in Clyman is usually a 2-0 score in nine innings.
Clyman led 2-0 through six innings and appeared to be on its way to another one of those kind of home wins over the Rockets.
Then things got wild.
The afternoon long pitchers duel quickly turned into a home run derby. Blasts to left center by Benjamin Lambert and Austin Gellar helped Neosho rally for a 5-4 lead, but Clyman responded with five runs in the bottom of the ninth and won 9-5 on Cam Schuett’s walk-off grand slam to right center.
Clyman starter Broke Vredeveld threw seven scoreless innings and the Canners provided him a three-run lead with single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings.
Miller Wallace was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth, advanced to second on a passed ball and scored on Will Iloncaie’s RBI single to center. Hunter Olson hit a solo homer to center in the fifth. Bryce Schuett and Olson led off the seventh with singles and Schuett scored on a base hit by Wallace
The Rockets chased Vredeveld with a four-run rally in the eighth. Austin Gellar reached on a fielder’s choice, advanced to third on Zach Lauersdorf’s single to right center and scored on Robby Proehl’s infield hit. Benjamin Lambert came up next and hit a three-run shot to put the Rockets up 5-4.
Clyman tied it with a run in the bottom of the eighth. Cam Schuett hit a leadoff single to left and Clint Rose sacrificed him over to second. Schuett did the rest, scoring on a pair of wild pitches from reliever Shane Murphy to tie the game at 4-4.
Neosho retook the lead when Geller hit a solo shot to left center off reliever Tony Schmitt, but it didn’t last long.
Bryce Schuett led off the winning rally with a shallow single to center and advanced to second on a passed ball. Olson drew a walk and Josh Oswald tied the game with an RBI single to right. Wallace drew a walk to load the bases and one out later, Cam Schuett ended the game with his walk-off homer.
Bayne Johnson started for the Rockets and allowed three runs on 10 hits with three strikeouts and no walks over seven-plus innings.
NEOSHO 6, JOHNSON CREEK 4
On Saturday, Neosho played a rescheduled game against Johnson Creek and won 6-4 at Village Park.
Lambert went the distance for the Rockets, allowing four runs (three earned) on 10 hits with nine strikeouts and three walks.
Johnson Creek led 2-0 through three innings. Justin Swanson singled and scored on Jacob Oestreicher’s RBI single to center in the first inning. Michael Knutson doubled and scored on an error in the third.
Neosho rallied for four runs in the fourth and never trailed again.
Lambert led off with a single through the left side and later scored on an error. John Sprtel walked, Nick Archambeau singled and Matt Sutter walked to load the bases. Lucas Schramm drove in a run with a bases loaded walk and Zach Lauersdorf capped the rally with a two-run single to center.
In the seventh, Proehl hit a one-out single to left and scored on Lambert’s RBI double. Sprtel singled and Archambeau drove him in with an RBI double to center.
The Pioneers rallied with single runs in the eighth and ninth. Alan Mares drew a leadoff walk and scored on Jordan Frey’s double to center. Swanson hit a leadoff double in the ninth, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on Knutson’s sacrifice fly to center. Lambert retired the final two batters to end it.
CLYMAN 9, NEOSHO 5
Neosho 000 000 041 — 5 8 0
Clyman 000 110 115 — 9 14 2
WP: T. Schmitt
LP: Murphy
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 5-2-2-1, Lauersdorf 5-1-1-0, Proehl 4-1-2-1, Lambert 4-1-1-3, Murphy 4-0-1-0, Wendt 3-0-0-0, Sprtel 0-0-0-0, Johnson 4-0-0-0, Bickert 4-0-0-0, Schramm 4-0-1-0 Totals 37-5-8-5
Clyman (ab-r-h-rbi) — Vredeveld 4-0-1-0, T. Schmitt 1-0-0-0, B. Schuett 5-2-3-0, Olson 4-2-2-1, Oswald 5-0-2-1, Wallace 3-2-1-1, DeForest 4-0-0-0, Schauer 1-0-0-0, C. Schuett 4-2-3-4, Rose 2-0-1-0, Iloncaie 4-0-1-1, Jakel 0-1-0-0 Totals 379-14-8
HR — N (Lambert, Gellar), C (C. Schuett, Olson)
Pitching — HO: Johnson (N) 10 in 7, Murphy (N) 4 in 1.2, Vredeveld (C) 7 in 7.1, T. Schmitt (C) 1 in 1.2. R: Johnson (N) 3, Murphy (N) 6, Vredeveld (C) 7 in 7.1, T. Schmitt (C) 1 in 1.2. SO: Johnson (N) 3, Murphy (N) 1 Vredeveld (C) 5, T. Schmitt (C) 1. BB: Johnson (N) 0, Murphy (N) 2, Vredeveld (C) 0, T. Schmitt (C) 0
Saturday’s game
NEOSHO 6, JOHNSON CREEK 4
Johnson Creek 101 000 011 — 4 10 4
Neosho 000 400 20X — 6 9 2
WP: Lambert
LP: Braunschweig
Johnson Creek (ab-r-h-rbi) — Hartwig 5-0-2-0, Swanson 4-2-3-0, Knutson 4-1-1-1, Oestreicher 4-0-1-1, Moon 5-0-1-0, Mares 3-1-0-0, M. Olszewski 4-0-0-0, Frey 4-0-2-1, Molini 3-0-0-0 Totals 37-4-10-3
Neosho (ab-r-h-rbi) — Gellar 4-0-0-0, Lauersdorf 5-0-1-2, Proehl 4-1-1-0, Lambert 4-1-2-1, Sprtel 3-2-1-0, Archambeau 4-1-2-1, Sutter 3-1-0-0, Karpelenia 2-0-0-0, Sutter 2-0-0-0, Schramm 3-0-2-1 Totals 34-6-9-5
2B — JC (Knutson, Frey, Swanson), N (Lambert, Archambeau)
Pitching — HO: Braunschweig (JC) 4 in 5, H. Olszewski (JC) 5 in 2.1, Swanson (JC) 0 in 0.2, Lambert (N) 10 in 9. R: Braunschweig (JC) 4, H. Olszewski (JC) 2, Swanson (JC) 0, Lambert (N) 4. SO: Braunschweig (JC) 2, H. Olszewski (JC) 1, Swanson (JC) 0, Lambert (N) 9. BB: Braunschweig (JC) 4, H. Olszewski (JC) 0, Swanson (JC) 0, Lambert (N) 3
