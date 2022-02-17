HUSTISFORD — Senior guard Rylie Collien scored 15 points and senior forward Autumn Kuehl added 13 points as Hustisford’s girls basketball team celebrated Senior Night with a 37-30 Trailways East victory over Central Wisconsin Christian in the regular season finale on Tuesday.
Hustisford (13-10, 7-5 in conference) took a 21-5 lead into halftime. Central Wisconsin Christian (12-12, 4-8) trimmed the lead to single digits down the stretch, but the Falcons managed to hold on.
“In the first half, we were real patient,” Hustisford girls basketball coach Jason Hildebrandt said. “I thought we worked the ball real good. Our defense played outstanding giving up five points for a half. In the second half, we started out good and we were playing good defense, but shots weren’t falling and we got little careless with the ball. But we fought through and got the W.”
Collien added nine rebounds and six steals. Senior forward Kelsey Ewert also finished with nine rebounds.
Hildebrandt saluted his seniors Collien, Kuehl, Ewert, Latticia Snyder and Jadyn Huncosky afterwards.
“It’s been fun coaching the seniors,” Hildebrandt said. “I have been coaching a bunch of them since sixth grade.”
Eighth-seeded Hustisford hosts ninth seeded Reedsville in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
