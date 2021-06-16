JEFFERSON — The Eagles can cross off regional champs from their list.
Jefferson certainly seems to have bigger aspirations this postseason as the undefeated Eagles cruised by Monroe, 12-0, in a WIAA Division 2 regional final Wednesday at Riverfront Park.
“I’m very excited to get this step taken care of,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “They beat us two years ago, they’re a really good team. I knew this was going to be a tough game, they’re very well coached. It’s a huge win for us.”
Claire Beck led the top-seeded Eagles (24-0) with a big day in the circle and at the plate.
Beck tossed a one-hit shutout and also homered in the regional final victory.
On the mound, Beck threw five innings of work, striking out eight batters.
“Having my team behind me and always knowing they are there for me was the biggest confidence boost,” Beck said. “It makes me throw better.”
The Eagles weren’t able to get any run support for Beck in the bottom of the first, but were able to in the second.
Shelby Kaus and Aidyn Messmann both scored on wild pitches to give Jefferson an early 2-0 advantage. The Eagles made it 3-0 in the second when Abby Helmink scored on a fielder’s choice.
“I think getting those three runs on the board just relaxes you,” Peterson said. “We didn’t get anything in the first inning, but I think getting the three runs in the second inning just lets you relax and start playing.”
After a shutout inning from Beck and the Eagle defense, Jefferson just about deflated fourth-seeded Monroe for good in the bottom of the third with a four-run inning.
Brittney Mengel got the inning started off by scoring on an error with no outs to extend the advantage to 4-0. Messmann then singled on a hard hit ball to shortstop to score Eden Dempsey.
Julia Ball bunted and reached on an error the next at-bat to score Kaus, making it 6-0. Messmann advanced to third base on the play.
Ball got caught stealing to second, but Abby Helmink was able to single in Messmann soon after to make it 7-0.
There would be no response from the Cheesemakers as Beck pitched Monroe into three straight outs in the top of the fourth.
Then Beck made her presence felt on the offensive end.
Mengel started off the bottom of the fourth with a double and then Dempsey — who was intentionally walked the at-bat before — singled to put runners on the corners.
With a 1-2 count, Beck got hold of a pitch and sent it past the center field fence to make it 10-0.
“Going into the game we all kind of knew she was going to ride us all outside,” Beck said. “I just went up there with a plan to attack any outside pitches she gave me. That particular one was an outside pitch and I just went with it.”
The Eagles added two more runs in the inning and held the Cheesemakers scoreless in the top of the fifth to end the game via 10-run rule.
Beck finished with a 3-for-3 performance at the plate, driving in a game-high three runs.
“She has been stepping up all year,” Peterson said. “She is a major competitor. She wanted it and got after it.”
The Eagles host third-seeded Evansville, which beat second-seeded Turner 7-2 on Wednesday, at Riverfront Park in a sectional semifinal on Monday.
JEFFERSON 12, MONROE 0
Monroe 000 00 — 0 1 5
Jefferson 034 5X — 12 12 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — M: Wild 4-12-11-4-0; J: Beck 5-1-0-2-8.
Leading hitters — J: Mengel 2x3 (2B), Beck 3x3 (HR), Messmann 2x2 (2B).
