RANDOLPH — Hustisford’s girls track and field team finished third at the Randolph Invitational while the boys finished sixth on Thursday.
Ari Hildebrandt won the girls 400 meter dash in 1 minute, 3.89 seconds and added a third place finish in the 200 (29.58), Kayla Millikin took second in both the 100 (14.22) and the 200 (29.31). Kelsey Ewert finished second in the 100 hurdles (19.28). Tia Hildebrandt placed third in the 800 (2:45.35).
Dylan Kuehl led Husty’s boys with a victory in the triple jump (43 feet, 1inch) and a second place finish in the long jump (19-8). Gabe Holub was second in the 200 (24.23). Aydan Schwark took second in the shot put (38-10).
Team scores — girls: Berlin 228, Madison Tri-Op 104, Hustisford 56, Horicon 47, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 46, Fall River 43, Oakfield 34, Pardeeville 28
Team scores — boys: Berlin 170, Horicon 114, Randolph/Cambria-Friesland 90, Pardeeville 90, Madison Tri-Op 55, Hustisford 53, Fall River 46, Oakfield 30
