Blake Huebner

Blake Huebner scored 11 points to pace Waterloo's boys basketball team in a 63-51 Capitol South loss at Marshall on Thursday.

 SADYE RING

MARSHALL — Craig Ward led all scorers with 26 points in Marshall’s 63-51 Capitol South win over Waterloo’s boys basketball team on Thursday.

Marshall (12-6, 6-1 in conference) erased a 30-24 halftime deficit with 39 second half points.

Blake Huebner scored 11 points and Brody Tschanz added 10 for Waterloo (3-14, 1-6). The Pirates travel to face Horicon on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

MARSHALL 63, WATERLOO 51

Waterloo 30 21 — 51

Marshall 24 39 — 63

WATERLOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Hager 3 0-3 6; Huebner 4 2-2 11; Tschanz 4 1-2 10; Wolff 2 4-4 8; Christiansen 1 0-0 2; Ritter 2 1-1 5; Marshall 4 0-0 9. Totals 20 8-12 51.

MARSHALL — Siedschlag 1 0-0 3; Lutz 2 0-1 5; Frank 2 2-4 6; Ward 8 7-8 26; Dennisten 4 0-1 10; Truchinsky 5 3-6 13. Totals 22 12-20 63.

3-point goals: W 3 (Huebner 1, Tschanz 1, Marshall 1); M 7 (Siedschlag 1, Lutz 1, Ward 3, Dennisten 2). Total fouls: W 18; M 13.

