HORICON — Dodgeland’s boys and girls cross country teams won titles at the Dodge County Invitational on Thursday.

The Trojans scored 40 points to win the boys title. Logan Pickart finished second overall in 18 minutes, 58 seconds. James Browning (fifth, 19:20), Colton Pickart (eighth, 20:09), Zak Reinwald (11th, 20:22) and Karson Marquardt (14th, 21:11) scored for Dodgeland.

Dodgeland’s girls posted a winning score of 41 points. Ava Raasch won the girls race in 21:25. Miranda Firari (fourth, 22:14), Mallory Kohn (fifth, 22:26), Sayrah Benzing (11th, 23:57) and Lydia Vandenberg (20th, 25:13) scored for the Trojans.

“It was so nice to have the kids have a normal meet and not just one team at a time like last season,” Dodgeland cross country coach Barry Smanz said. “It was a great way to start the season with both the boys and girls titles. We still have a lot of work to do but our younger runners picked up some confidence today.

“Ava looked relaxed the entire race. Effortless. After making it to State as a freshman last season she’s looking to improve from her 31st place finish. Logan put in a ton of miles this summer and we are looking for him to have that breakout season as a junior. We were impressed by the depth we seem to have in both programs this season. Hopefully we will use it to build on for the important meets down the road.”

Team scores — boys: Dodgeland 40, Horicon 54, Lomira 98, Columbus 101, Mayville 114, Waterloo 139, Randolph/ CF 157

Team scores — girls: Dodgeland 41, Lomira 46, Columbus 60, Mayville 132, Randolph/CF 132, Horicon 142, Waterloo 176

